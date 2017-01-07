Gladstone cops bust high range drink drivers in overnight blitz

GLADSTONE police have busted two drink drivers who returned readings in the high range in an overnight blitz.

Late last night and another just past midnight Gladstone police intercepted two drink drivers, the first a 28-year-old male driving a Hyundai sedan.

The man, pulled over on the Dawson Hwy, returned a reading of .154%, and was also charged with unlicensed driving.

He will appear in court at a later date.

The next was a 44-year-old male driving a Mitsubishi along Elizabeth St, who returned a reading of .146%.

He will also appear in the Gladstone Magistrates court at a later date.