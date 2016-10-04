Gladstone CBD to buzz with excitement this weekend

EXCITEMENT is building, linked to the creation of a City Farmers' Market vibe, which will radiate around the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre (GECC) from this Saturday.



Gladstone's Library Square Markets will take on a new name, look and flavour re-launching on Saturday, October 8 as the City Farmers' Market.



Gladstone Region Acting Mayor Chris Trevor said the GECC project was part of Gladstone Regional Council's CBD Revitalisation Strategy.



"The City Farmers' Market concept will add an appealing, modern market feel to the area, aligning with GECC ideals to provide an enticing and engaging entertainment precinct," Councillor Trevor said.



Council's Commercial Services Committee Chair Councillor PJ Sobhanian said in keeping with the 10 year legacy of the former Library Square Markets', the new City Farmers' Market would continue to be scheduled on the second and fourth Saturday of each month.



"The market revamp will essentially offer a relaxed, yet urban style atmosphere in the Gladstone CBD, with an emphasis on quality and appealing to modern day trends," Cr Sobhanian said.



"It is hoped that our City Farmers' Market grow to become as popular as the concept is in metropolitan areas where Farmers' Markets integrate seamlessly into city life providing a popular social atmosphere to access home-made, specialised and fresh produce."



Cr Sobhanian said the City Farmers' Market would feature fresh fruit and vegetables and welcome new stalls including fresh market flowers from a local business.



In celebration of the City Farmers' Market debut on Saturday, October 8 free amusements for children and community entertainment has been arranged.