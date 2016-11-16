Owner's cafe, grocery store revamp after sale fails

VINTAGE VIBES: Kirtsen Cottage has reopened in the Boyne Valley after being closed for 7 years.

FOR Kirsten Laney, running a business is nothing new.

But after closing her business, Kirsten's Cottage, for seven years, she's excited about revamping the Boyne Valley business with a vintage vibe and the addition of a coffee shop.

One year in opening the business the first time, Kirsten became sick and was unable to run the store.

It was placed on the market, and seven years later had not sold, so Kirsten decided it was time to make the store shine again.

"The last time I had it open, it was more a grocery store," Kirsten said.

"But now, it's still a grocery store, but a conjoined coffee shop cafe and gift-ware shop.

"It's perfect for the locals to drop by and have a cuppa', some cake and desserts, or the tourists who drop by the town looking for some gifts and things to buy."

But this time around, Kirsten has bigger plans for the store and hopes to renovate and build a kitchen and an outdoor deck.

"I would love to one day do all the cooking, at the moment our goodies are sourced from Gladstone.

"And I think a deck would be nice for people to sit on and look at the scenery.

"I would also love to put an old-fashioned juke box in - to add to the old-style, vintage theme."

More exciting news for the Valley thanks to Kirsten and other resident's organising, will mean the region will hold its first regular markets.

On the calendar to kick off November 27, the markets will be a hub of home made goodies, stalls and hopefully fresh produce if any businesses get onboard.