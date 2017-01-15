32°
Gladstone business back and re-branded after recent closure

Sarah Barnham
| 15th Jan 2017 12:19 PM
Sandra Jones at the opening of Gladstone's newest furniture store DH and G.
Sandra Jones at the opening of Gladstone's newest furniture store DH and G.

GLADSTONE residents flocked to Open House at the Bunnings Warehouse complex during its closing down sale in July, when it was announced it would shut its doors for good.

But the store was so swamped by residents buying stock, that the owner began purchasing new stock at discounted prices to keep the sale going.

It was then that owner Alan Mcneish realised he had already begun to establish a new business enterprise.

On Saturday Mr Mcneish opened his re-branded store, Discounts Gifts and Homewares at the Nightowl Centre, coinciding with the 10-year anniversary of when he first unveiled Open House in Gladstone.

"When I realised that this sale wasn't ending at Open House, and I had to keep buying more stock in, I realised I had just created a new business model,” he said.

"At the old centre the rent was too high so we decided to re-brand and move into the Nightowl Centre, but sell our stock at wholesale price.

"It's still excellent quality, so much so, some of these items actually belong in antique and boutique stores, but if it works why shouldn't I keep selling the products at a discounted price?”

Mr Mcneish said it was a market that the Gladstone region needed and the business had already attracted an "enormous” amount of support.

"Just yesterday, our first day of opening, we sold a $1900 table,” Mr Mcneish said.

"It was a huge success, and we're yet to even finish renovating the site.”

Mr Mcneish said he is looking to open a store in the Gold Coast, depending on the success of the Gladstone store.

The store is located at 16/45-77 Dawson Hwy, next to E-Male.

For more information on prodicuts visit the Facebook page or phone 0410363025.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  alan mcneish discount gifts and homewares gladstone nightowl centre open house

