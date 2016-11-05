Builders sell $1.2m mansion to take on 20-home estate project

CCF Homes owners Craig and Tracy Christensen will sell their 10 Boundary Rd home to get ready to build 20 homes at Beecher.

A GLADSTONE couple is selling a million-dollar home to follow their dream of building an estate just outside Gladstone.

Craig and Tracy Christensen from CCF Homes have placed their six-bedroom mansion at 10 Boundary Rd on the market.

The $1.26m sale, which includes the home and three one-acre blocks of land, is one of the priciest on Gladstone's property market, behind a home in West Gladstone at 30 Pine Ave listed at $1.7m.

Mrs Christensen said selling the home is part of their dream to build homes on their 20 one-acre lots at Beecher.

CCF Homes owners Craig and Tracy Christensen will sell their 10 Boundary Rd home to get ready to build 20 homes at Beecher.

Since 2004 the couple, who has built homes in Gladstone for 20 years, has owned the land at Beecher and always dreamed of "building a small estate".

"We've never built an estate before," Mrs Christensen said.

"When we first bought Boundary Rd we always envisaged subdividing but it just takes a long time."

Mrs Christensen said they have been kept busy building other homes and bringing up their four children.

CCF Homes owners Craig and Tracy Christensen will sell their 10 Boundary Rd home to get ready to build 20 homes at Beecher.

Now excited at the prospect of their estate dream becoming a reality, she said it would add 20 new homes to Beecher, one of which they would live in.

Mrs Christensen said they were excited to further invest in Gladstone through construction of more homes.

By next year the lots will hit the market ready to build on.

CCF Homes owners Craig and Tracy Christensen will sell their 10 Boundary Rd home to get ready to build 20 homes at Beecher.

"That's why we're selling our home, to take on this next project in our lives," she said.

But it won't be easy to say goodbye to their rural home after living there for 13 years.

"It's actually the longest we've ever lived in a home before," she said.

"Being builders we've always built a home, lived in it for two years or so, then sold it and built again."

"We have loved living there.

CCF Homes owners Craig and Tracy Christensen will sell their 10 Boundary Rd home to get ready to build 20 homes at Beecher.

"We have four children so it's accommodated everybody and the pool is amazing."

The 10 Boundary Rd home is packaged with three subdivided one-acre pieces of land, which the buyer can either build on or sell.

Ray White Gladstone's Julie Wood said the property and land package was the only for sale on their listings that topped the million-dollar mark.

CCF Homes owners Craig and Tracy Christensen will sell their 10 Boundary Rd home to get ready to build 20 homes at Beecher.

"It's a good investment because it's a beautiful home but you also get three one-acre blocks that you can chose to sell off or keep them to build on," she said.

"This is worth every penny."