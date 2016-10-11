31°
My boy sleeps with a knife after 'machete clown' chased him

Luke J Mortimer
11th Oct 2016

A GLADSTONE boy chased by a machete-wielding clown now sleeps with a knife under his bed, his dad says.

Jaiden Crane's dad Peter said his son called him "screaming" as he was chased by the clown down Sun Valley Rd.

"He was on the phone to us when it was all happening, and he sounded pretty scared," Mr Crane said. "I just kept telling him to run home to his mum's place."

"(He was) just screaming, no words or anything, and a couple of time he said, 'hell no', and he swore, but I excused him for that."

"He didn't ask any questions, he was just calling us and screaming. He was running like the wind."

Clown with 'fire crackers' approaches car

Police on alert as 'clown purge' plan Gladstone visit

Jaiden, chased by the clown as he walked home from a mate's house, has opened up to The Observer about his terrifying encounter.

He said he's adamant the clown, wielding a machete, was intent on hurting him.

"I'm pretty sure if you dress up and you've got a machete, that would suggest that you would want to hurt someone pretty badly -- like kill them or something," he said.

CLOWN ALERT: Clown sighting caught on camera.
He said, in a police statement, he said he believed the clown was about 6ft 4inches and "scratched the machete on the ground" as he stood up straight.

He said he told the clown to "get away" and "it isn't funny", but the clown "just kept shaking his head from side to side".

"I was pretty mortified," he said.

"I didn't get any sleep that night.

"It was freaky -- imagine a clown with a machete chasing you down the road."

He said the clown pursued him but it "ran out of breath pretty quickly".

"I lost him at the train tracks at the bottom of Mercury St, and then I ran to the Spar (in Sun Valley) and I called the cops," he said.

"And then they told me to meet them at the Mercury St roundabout and I told them about it, and they went looking for him."

Mr Crane said he didn't want to tell his son to run into somebody else's home because it may have led to more dangers. 

"We just didn't give him that idea because, how do you know he's not going to walk into the clown's house?" he said.

CHASED: Jaiden was chased by a clown with a machete.
He said his son was "shaken up" by the incident, but he's recovering.

"Once he got home I think he felt safe," he said. "He's a pretty resilient kid. I don't think it will permanently traumatise him."

Jaiden said he's still fearful of being attacked with the craze in full swing in Gladstone and the rest of central Queensland. 

"My sister woke up at 3am and saw a clown-like figure outside," he said. "It was the outline of a clown." 

"I don't feel very safe at all."

CLOWN FEARS: Clown allegedly armed with a machete-like knife.
But Jaiden, who posted to Facebook warning others, has paid dearly for sounding the alarm bells of an imminent "clown purge" in Gladstone, falling victim to bullies who believe he's made the whole thing up.

He said he had a sleepless two nights after the ordeal, one of Gladstone's first incidents in the craze that's travelled across the globe.


But he was also kept awake by a barrage of calls from bullies pretending to be clowns, or abusing him for making up the story.

"I got so much hate and people were calling me up, calling me bad names and telling me it was fake," he said.

"All I was trying to do was inform people about it.

"I've just tried to warn you, and if something happens it's your own fault. I've already tried to warn you."

