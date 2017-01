A TWO-year-old Gladstone boy was transported to the Bundaberg Hospital yesterday afternoon after he was kicked in the head by a horse.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked at 5pm to a rural property near Monto.

The toddler sustained head injuries from the kick and was treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

He was airlifted in a stable condition with his mother alongside.