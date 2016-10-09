31°
Business

Gladstone on bank's mining town 'risky' home loan list

Sherele Moody
| 9th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

RESIDENTS and businesses in Gladstone, Mackay and other Queensland mining hubs may be risky to lend to, the National Australia Bank says.

NAB chief Andrew Thorburn told the House of Representatives banking inquiry on Thursday that his bank had a list of 50 high-risk lending postcodes.

>>'Worst of bust': Gladstone property market 'approaching' bottom

While he did not expand on the list, he said it featured "mining" towns and cities across Queensland and WA.

ARM Newsdesk believes the high-risk list is similar to one the NAB released 12 months ago.

In September, 2015, the NAB named 80 higher-risk postcodes that it considered to be of significant mortgage risk, therefore requiring home buyers to have a minimum 20% deposit.

>>Gladstone FIFO exodus as local workers leave

The Queensland postcodes on the 2015 list included Gladstone and Mackay.

Mr Thorburn also said the bank only lent money to people it believed could sustain a mortgage with an interest rate well above 7%.

"We want to make sure that we're disciplined," he said.

The Standing Committee on Economics has been hearing evidence all week from the chief executives of Australia's big four banks.

The inquiry is part of the Federal Government promise to increase accountability across the banking sector.

AUSTRALIA'S HIGH-RISK LENDING HOT SPOTS |

NAB high-risk regions where "significant deterioration in credit risk has been observed."

Queensland: 4210 Guanaba, Maudsland, Oxenford; 4211 Advancetown, Beechmont, Binna Burra; 4680 Gladstone; 4717 Blackwater; 4720 Emerald, Yamala; 4740 Mackay; 4743 Suttor, Glanden; 4744 Moranbah; 4745 Dystart; 4746 May Downs, Middleount; 4805 Bogie, Bowen, Gumlu;

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  banking royal commission, federal goverment, gladstone, gladstone region, government, high risk, home loan, nab, senate committee

GLADSTONE on list of bank's mining towns deemed 'high-risk' for home loans.

  • Money

  • 9th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

