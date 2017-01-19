Gladstone bank card thief goes on shopping spree worth thousands

Gladstone man Adam Lee Jacobsen used Paywave to make a number of purchases on stolen bank cards.

A GLADSTONE man made little attempt to cover his tracks in a $7400 stealing spree across town.

Adam Lee Jacobsen, 26, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to 39 charges, mostly related to fraud and stealing.

In document provided to the magistrate, police said Jacobsen stole an $1800 push bike from a 15-year-old boy when it was left outside McDonald's Kin Kora on July 6 last year.

On July 12, Jacobsen stole a wallet from a Toyota HiLux parked at Stockland Gladstone.

The wallet contained $79 cash, two ANZ bank cards and ID.

Jacobsen used one of the ANZ cards at Coles Kin Kora where he purchased tobacco, filter papers, filters, pens and other items in three separate payWave transactions totalling $130.45.

He then walked across the road to Big W, and tried to use one of the ANZ cards to buy a Playstation 4.

The transaction was declined because Paywave transactions over $100 require a pin number.

He left the Playstation and when to the beauty section of the store, where he stole a VS Shaver by taking it out of its box and hiding it in his clothes.

Jacobsen next went to neighbouring store Rush, where he used one of the ANZ cards to buy a wallet and hat worth $49.95.

His shopping spree continued at Spendless Shoes, where he again used one of the cards to buy a $39.99 pair of shoes.

He used the same card to then buy $140.70 worth of cigarettes and tobacco in two transactions at Woolworths, a $59.99 jumper from Rip Curl, and $130.75 worth of phone credit, scratchies and cigarettes in two transactions at Spar Express Supermarket.

The police document said Jacobsen went home, changed his clothes, then went to Dan Murphy's, where he used the same card to buy $170.94 worth of alcohol in two separate transactions.

When police visited his home on July 29, he was wearing the jumper he'd bought with the stolen card.

The stolen bike was found beyond repair, with a bent frame and having been stripped of parts.

The wallet, cards and ID could not be found.

Jacobsen was arrested, charged and released.

By August 8 he was at it again, stealing a bottle of David Beckham fragrance from Chemist Warehouse.

On August 23, while with his young daughter, he stole $171 in men's and girls' clothing from Best and Less.

He then went to Big W where he stole a $539 Xbox 1 by removing it from its packaging ,and hiding it in his trolley.

He was identified using CCTV and police searched his home on August 25.

Police found a number of stolen items including clothing and the Xbox, as well as marijuana and a pipe.

They also found a mobile phone and car registration plates which were suspected as being stolen.

He was charged and released again, before stealing another bicycle, this time from The Valley shopping centre on October 4.

The bike was later found discarded behind a nearby business.

On October 22 he stole a handbag at The Valley, which contained two Commonwealth bank cards.

Jacobsen used one of the cards to buy $30.55 worth of scratchies and snacks.

He was arrested again on October 25, with the total value of the stolen goods, $7400.

The court heard Jacobsen has a long history of dishonesty offences.

Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke described Jacobsen's crimes as "particularly serious”.

"You have to start respecting the property rights of others,” Mr Clarke said.

"That is, you don't steal other people's belongings.”

He sentenced Jacobsen to 15 months in jail, with parole on March 27, having already been held in custody for almost three months.