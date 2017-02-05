Gladstone 'animal lovers' save frightened underweight kitten

PURRFECT: Cleo the kitten is off to her new home after Katelyn Madden saved the six-month- old kitten from a drain at East Shores earlier last week.

CLEO the kitten started the week scared and lost in a Gladstone drain and is ending it in a safe new home.

Katelyn Madden found the frightened, dirty kitten at an East Shores drain last Tuesday.

Katelyn's father Warren said Cleo's new owner, Val, saw the story in The Observer on Friday and had to have her.

"Val's had cats before and was debating whether to get another one,” Mr Madden said. "She said she's retiring at end of year and when she saw Cleo in the paper, she had to try and get her.”

Mr Madden said Cleo would have weighed about three kilograms when his daughter found her. "In four days, we reckon she put on a good half a kilo,” he said.

Although Cleo was skittish at first, it was all cuddles when Val met her.

"(Val) saw her and thought isn't she gorgeous,” he said. "(Val) said the first thing she wanted to do was take her to the vet so there are no other issues and to get her vaccinations.”

Mr Madden said it's not the first time their family have saved an animal and knew to feed Cleo in small doses every four hours.

"We're all animal lovers and Katelyn couldn't have her die in the drain,” he said.

"We didn't want her to go to the pound ... and the bloke at the council said there was no guarantee she wouldn't be put down if we handed her in. You could see within two days she was putting weight back on.”

Mr Maddden guesses that little Cleo, who Katelyn named after the family's Kia car, is about four or six months old.