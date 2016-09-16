Gladstone's 10 cheapest properties on the market

$90,000
3/51 Harbour Terrace, Gladstone central
Unit - 2 bedrooms
TODAY | 10 jobs in Gladstone only offered to locals
Priced To Sell Fast!
Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone
Click here for contact details
$90,000
3/24 McCann Street, South Gladstone
Unit - 2 bedrooms
Wow! What Great Value!
Agent: Elders Gladstone
Click here for contact details
$99,000
6/31 Scenery Street, West Gladstone
Unit - 2 bedrooms
City Living At It's Best
Agent: Ray White Gladstone
Click here for contact details
$105,000
5/135 Toolooa Street, South Gladstone
Unit - 2 bedrooms
Fully Refurbished Townhouse That Won't Disappoint
Agent: Ray White Gladstone
Click here for contact details
$110,000
5/16 Kent Street, West Gladstone
Unit - 2 bedrooms
Entry Level Unit Located On Cbd Fringe
Agent: Ray White Gladstone
Click here for contact details
$115,000
4 Roberts Street, South Gladstone
House - 4 bedrooms
Deceased Estate….Must be Sold!
Agent: Raine & Horne Gladstone
Click here for contact details
$115,000
4/222 Auckland Street, Gladstone Central
Townhouse - 2 bedrooms
Renovated Townhouse Close to CBD
Agent: Elders Gladstone
Click here for contact details
$120,000
29/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone
Unit - 2 bedrooms
Top Floor Unit with Superb Ocean Views
Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone
Click here for contact details
$130,000
24/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone
Unit - 2 bedrooms
3rd Floor Unit With City Views
Agent: Elders Gladstone
Click here for contact details
$130,000
17 Sandpiper Avenue, New Auckland
House - 3 bedrooms
Perfect for the Handyman!
Agent: Elders Gladstone
Click here for contact details