Gladdy Girl Power Shines on National Stage

6th Feb 2017 10:25 AM
Chelsea Baker of the Australian Jillaroos makes a break on her way to score a try during the 2017 Auckland Nines match between the Kiwi Ferns and the Australian Jillaroos at Eden Park on February 4, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)
Chelsea Baker of the Australian Jillaroos makes a break on her way to score a try during the 2017 Auckland Nines match between the Kiwi Ferns and the Australian Jillaroos at Eden Park on February 4, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images) Anthony Au-Yeung

A SPORTING tsunami swept across the nation on the weekend and three Gladstone women were riding on the crest of its watershed wave.

While Gladstone is a predominantly rugby league town it was hard not to notice the stunning debut of the AFL Women's competition.

As we rejoiced while our league players Chelsea Baker and Kody House starred in Auckland Nines across the ditch, down south there was a sporting revolution happening with another of our own, Megan Hunt, front and centre in the AFLW action.

Megan was part of the Brisbane Lions side that played the Melbourne Demons yesterday in one of the first ever women's AFL matches.

This contest completed a jaw-dropping couple of days for women's sport. It kicked off with an amazing lockout of 24,500 people at Princes Park in Melbourne to the see Carlton and Collingwood in the historic opener.

That's right, 24,500 people with thousands locked out!

Admittedly, there was no admission cost making comparisons with regular AFL and NRL matches irrelevant but it still stands as the largest crowd to watch a stand-alone women's sporting match.

It didn't let up either with packed ovals in Adelaide and Melbourne with pay TV ratings going through the roof as well.

For a player who started her career with the Boyne Island Tannum Sands Saints, Megan's heart must have been bursting through her chest as she ran out with the Lions yesterday.

Over in Auckland it would have no less a proud moment as Chelsea starred with several tries and Kody played strongly through the middle for the Jillaroos as they put the Kiwi Silver Ferns to the sword.

Every girl, and boy for that matter, has someone to look up to in these three trail blazers.

Not only was it a great weekend for women's sport ... it was an inspiring weekend of sport fullstop.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  aflw auckland nines brisbane lions women chelsea baker jillaroos kody house megan hunt

