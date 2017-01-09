31°
Give rescue service a break

MATT HARRIS
| 9th Jan 2017 5:20 AM
RACQ CareFlight Rescue airlift a man from the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the Burnett Highway. Photo: RACQ CareFlight Rescue
RACQ CareFlight Rescue airlift a man from the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the Burnett Highway. Photo: RACQ CareFlight Rescue Contributed

FOR 36 years the RACQ LifeFlight service has been rescuing Queenslanders from bad car crashes.

The iconic yellow and blue helicopters have been an institution in Queensland skies, rescuing people from road, agricultural and marine accidents while also providing hospital transfers for patients.

And now there's now another reason to avoid a visit from the rescue service.

Last year the Queensland Police updated their Fatal Four road safety campaign to a Fatal Five, adding driver distraction and inattention to the list which already included speeding, drink and drug driving, failure to wear a seatbelt and driver fatigue. Distractions can occur from mobile phones, stereos, DVD players and satellite navigation.

RACQ's Renee Smith says Gladstone isn't immune to these problems with some of the region's most busiest roads also the most unsafe.

"We know these roads are packed with motorists and this congestion is a major contributing factor in many of these crashes,” she said.

"It's vital motorists take care and keep their eyes on the road as we're seeing a lot of distracted driver crashes, particularly in built up urban areas.”

"Just because you're in traffic and moving slowly doesn't mean you can't be involved in a dangerous crash.”

The Gladstone region is serviced by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service which operates out of Rockhampton.

This service doesn't come cheaply with average cost of $12,500 per mission although patients are not charged.

Avoiding a visit from one of these rescue choppers while driving on the road this holiday season is a no-brainer.

Watching over nearly 250,000 square kilometres throughout Queensland can be tiresome, but having 12 rescue helicopters at six locations throughout the state eases the burden for this non-for-profit charity.

There were 250 fatalities on Queensland roads during 2016, seven more than the 2015, with 78 of those deaths occurring in the CQ region.

The section of Bruce Highway between Mt Larcom and Rockhampton was recently named and shamed by the RACQ as one of the most dangerous roads in the country.

