Police charge girl over stabbing of teen boyfriend in Gladstone

POLICE say an argument between a young couple in Gladstone resulted in an 18-year-old man being allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend.

Police responded to the incident at a block of flats on William St in Gladstone on Sunday evening, where they allegedly found a man with a stab wound to his right forearm.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital by Queensland Ambulance Service officers in a stable condition where the man needed stitches to repair the injury.

Acting officer in charge of Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay said the man was allegedly stabbed with a pocket knife.

"At one of the unit complexes a domestic incident occurred," he said.

"The 18-year-old female was detained for domestic violence and released on bail charged with unlawful wounding."

The woman is due to appear in court on February 7.