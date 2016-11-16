Girl stung drink driving on Gladstone road

SOME hefty fines were handed out in court to drink drivers this week, with offenders coughing up thousands for their illegal blood alcohol readings.

And a probation of 15 months was handed out to 47-year-old Michelle Anne Szpunar after returning a reading of nearly five times the legal limit, .262%.

Ms Szpunar was pulled over along Booth Ave at Tannum Sands, and in addition faces 13 months out from behind the wheel.

Returning a reading of exactly three times the legal limit along Breslin St, landed 48-year-old Janine Cooksley a whopping $1050 fine.

She lost her license for eight months.

Ben George Scown, 34 returned a reading .149% when he was pulled over along Yarroon St.

He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Twenty-year-old Jacob Christopher Bell's reading of .115% after being pulled over in calliope on the Dawson Hwy landed him a $650 fine.

He was disqualified from driving for four months.

Just 17-years-old and drink driving, one girl returned a reading of .063% when pulled over along Sun Valley Rd.

She was fined $350 and lost her license for three months.

Lastly, Angus Larcombe Mills was fined $350 for his reading of .072% when intercepted by police along the Bruce Hwy.

The 18-year-old lost his license for three months.