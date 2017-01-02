Gladstone business owner's one tip that could save your life

SAFETY FIRST: Michael Memorey of Ocean Tyres says proper tyre maintenance is a must.

BAGS packed, kids in the back seat, a full tank of fuel, snacks and supplies.

Going on a road trip this holiday season can be an arduous task even before leaving the driveway.

And then there's always that lingering feeling you've forgotten to do something.

Whether it's leaving the back door unlocked or a window open, chances are tyre safety isn't high on the list of priorities.

But it should be. Tyre maintenance can not only save you money, it can also save your life according to Michael Memorey of Ocean Tyres.

"If you don't perform proper tyre maintenance it can cause the to car pull left or right which can cause issues and lead to an accident," he said.

"Tyre maintenance will pick up irregular wear patterns.

"The most common place for a tyre to wear is on the inside edge and customers don't see it - they always look at the outside edge."

Mr Memorey said tyre rotation, wheel alignment and balancing every 10,000km would ensure you got the most life out of your tyres.

He said regularly inflating your tyres to the correct PSI (Pounds per Square Inch) level was also crucial for road safety and fuel consumption.

"With proper care there's no reason a tyre won't last 80,000km," Mr Memorey said. "PSI varies so we recommend checking the tyre placard on each vehicle."

There are attached to the driver's side door, door rail, glove box or fuel door.

Tread depth is another issue, as the law requires a minimum 1.5mm of depth across the face of the tread in contact with the road.