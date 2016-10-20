Get your crush on with these sweet treats

YUM: Michelle McGennan and her Crush on Apples stall will be at Saturday's City Farmer's Market.

CRISP, juicy Granny Smith apples coated in decadent caramel toffee and premium Belgium chocolate.

Yum.

Michelle McGennan will be selling these delicious treats at Saturday's City Farmer's Market and they're definitely worth a try.

The Gladstone mum had the idea after tasting a similar product at a market in Childers.

Now, she's sourcing the very best products and selling them locally.

"I started selling the apples in January and I'm the original seller of chocolate-coated apples in Gladstone," Michelle said.

"Only premium ingredients are used to create the very best quality product."

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but we're not too sure if this delicious chocolate treat counts. Paul Braven GLA060516APPLE

The Crush on Apples treats are available at local markets, Little Bloom Room at Gladstone, Say Espresso Bar at Tannum Sands, and online at facebook.com/crushonapples.

Try the tempting range of flavours, including apple pie, pecan, triple choc, Oreo, Snickers and Tim Tam (stock may vary).

City Farmer's Market