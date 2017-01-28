GET IN QUICK: Jobs, jobs, jobs for Gladstone tradies

The Palm Lake Group is looking for a site supervisor.

A SURGE of jobs for Gladstone tradesmen has turned up on Seek.

Currently there are 61 jobs in the industry field advertised on the website for the region, with some advertised just three days fresh.

We've compiled a list with details on where to apply, the salary (if that information is given) and information about the job type.

1. Trades Assistant - Workforce Solutions

Duties will include:

Assisting operators / contractors / tradesmen

General Labouring

Operation of hand and power tools

Clean and prepare sites

To apply, click here.

2. Electrical Technician Level 1 - CS Energy (Biloela, Callide Mine) - Two positions

Duties will include:

Perform tasks within the Electrical, Instrumentation and Control areas of Callide B Power Station

Meet production generation requirements, reliability and safety targets.

A desired candidate would contain:

Previous safety and personnel leadership experience would be well regarded.

High Voltage Switching & Operation experience - preparing, checking and executing switching and plant isolation programs.

Certificate 4 in Hazardous Areas - Electrical

EWP, forklift ticket

To apply, click here.

3. Mechanical Fitter - Monadelphous

A desired candidate would contain:

Be based in the Gladstone or surrounding area.

Hold relevant trade certificate

Have experience within the Oil & Gas within the last 2 years

Produce Proof of Right to work in Australia

Hold Working at Heights, Confined Space and Gas Test Tickets

Be flexible to assist with other works when required

To apply, click here.

4. CRYOGENIC LAGGERS SHEET METAL WORKERS - Bellis Australia Pty Ltd are presently supporting one of our major clients on the Curtis Island LNG Plant insulation work, with shutdowns for 2017. The first of these will start in March for 3-4 weeks.

Duties will include:

Carrying out insulation works including application in a safe, competent manner and in line with both Bellis systems and the limits of your own qualification(s).

ensuring that risk assessments are carried out prior to the commencement of work.

A desired candidate would obtain:

Minimum of 2 year's cryogenic lagging or Sheet metal working

A White/Blue card

Ability to pass a pre-employment medical, including a drug and alcohol screen

Commitment to the completion of the project works

Ability to work efficiently as part of a team

Working at Heights and Confined Space tickets are desirable however not essential.

To apply, click here.

5. Boilermaker - Civmec

Duties will include:

Shutdown duties

A desired candidate will obtain:

Be able to provide a trade qualification

Have a minimum of five years relevant experience in the industry; multi-skilled candidates will also be highly regarded

Demonstrate maintenance & shutdown experience

Have relevant certificates/tickets

Be happy to work anywhere up to 12 hours per shift daily

Have the flexibility to work days/nights

To apply, click here.

6. Refractory Bricklayer - Civmec

Duties will include:

Shutdown work

A desired candidate will obtain:

Be able to provide a trade qualification

Have a minimum of five years relevant experience in the industry; multi-skilled candidates will also be highly regarded

Demonstrate maintenance & shutdown experience

Have relevant certificates/tickets

Be happy to work anywhere up to 12 hours per shift daily

Have the flexibility to work days/nights

To apply, click here.

7. Mechanical fitter - Civmec

Duties will include:

Shutdown work

A desired candidate will obtain:

Be able to provide a trade qualification

Have a minimum of five years' relevant experience in the industry; multi-skilled candidates, specifically those with white metal bearing experience, will also be highly regarded

Demonstrate maintenance & shutdown experience

Have relevant certificates/tickets

Be happy to work anywhere up to 12 hours per shift daily

Have the flexibility to work days/nights

To apply, click here.