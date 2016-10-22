SUPER SATURDAY: Plenty on offer in Gladstone today

GET out and about Gladstone...there's tons of stuff going on.

The city of Gladstone comes alive today with a multitude of events and attractions.

It truly is a super Saturday in Gladstone and the surrounding regions with the day starting at 7am and going right through to midnight. Even better, everyone is invited.

It all starts in the early hours of the morning with the second instalment of the Gladstone Farmer's Markets in Goondoon Street.

The markets start at 7am and go to midday and there will be stalls galore with fresh fruit, veggies and all manner of other products to tempt you.

This market is a new innovation from the Gladstone Regional Council designed to bring the CBD alive with a groovy urban atmosphere with food, goods and entertainment.

Gladstone Farmers Markets. Paul Braven

And it's not the only markets on in the region.

Also happening is the Calliope Indoor Market at the Calliope RSL Hall tomorrow while the Discovery Coast Rotary Markets are on at 1770 tomorrow.

Those looking for that little bit extra in the way of knick knacks and used goods, can hop on the Garage Sales Trail today. As of yesterday, more than 70 households had signalled their intentions to put out the welcome sign and put out their unwanted goods for sale from the early hours of today.

You can see more and find out where all the garages sales are located at http://ow.ly/BDPR305mmoq

If you're then looking for some action, you can kick off the afternoon with the races at Ferguson Park.

The Gladstone Turf Club has a quality five-race meeting scheduled for today for the thoroughbred gallopers with gates opening at 11am.

GOOD WIN: Streetfire, ridden by Shenny Chan and trained by Rockhampton trainer Shane Sigvart, crosses the line first to win the Carly-Mae Pye Benchmark 55 Handicap at Ferguson Park. Sigvart was over the moon to have won the event, as he was unable to enter into the Rockhampton memorial race last week. Andrew Morgan GLARACE

This race day coincides with the big Cox Plate Day at Moonee Valley in Melbourne with live streams of the Melbourne races and betting facilities for the local and interstate meetings.

The action really does kick on later in the afternoon with The Observer PBR Touring Pro Series bull riding getting under way at Marley Brown Oval.

Jason Mara scores 86 points on Ugly Kid Joe. Jason went on to win The Chronicle PBR All Star Challenge with his ride on Rock Star gaining 85 points for a total of 171. Saturday Oct 15, 2016. Nev Madsen

Some of Australia's best and overseas bull riders will be pitting their skills against some of the meanest, toughest bulls in the country in this world class competition.

There will be plenty of thrills and spills in this exciting pro tour competition.

It's the second round of the tour after Toowoomba hosted the event last weekend where CQ rider Jason Mara won. The competition consists of 40 of PBR Australia's most accomplished riders.

The evening winds down with the Variety Gala Ball at Gladstone Entertainment Centre.

Unfortunately tickets have closed, but there's plenty of room and access to everything else going on today around the district.

Good luck and make sure you've got Sunday clear to recover.

