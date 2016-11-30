GET IN FIRST: Local labourers wanted for Gladstone shutdown work

UP FOR GRABS: All of the jobs below are for local, or workers willing to make themselves permanent locals.

WORKPAC is currently seeking labourers with a current Rio Tinto Yarwun Induction and Fitness for Work Medical for an immediate start for upcoming shutdowns.

The jobs, advertised on Seek just 15 hours ago, are being reserved for local applicants only.

YOU WILL NEED:

Current Rio Tinto Yarwun Induction

QAL/RTAY FFW Medipass - Within 2 years

Driver's License and Own Transport

Be available for an Immediate Start

If you have any queries about this role, please contact Hayley at WorkPac on (07) 4979 8659.

OTHER JOBS ADVERTISED IN THE PAST 24 HOURS INCLUDE:

1. Centre Director - Green Leaves Early Learning Centres in Gladstone

Part time

- Applicant must at least hold a Diploma/Advanced Diploma in Children's Services or Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood)

- Current working with children check Queensland

-Supervisor Certificate

- Strong understanding of Regulations/Legislations. Early Years Learning Framework (EYLF) and National Quality Standards (NQS) Essential

- Ability to demonstrate efficient rostering skills and manage KPI's experience will be highly regarded

- Professional standard of written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills

- Strong knowledge of computer skills including Qikkids, CCMS, ISS

- Be able to work confidently and reciprocally in a team environment

- Experience in managing, leading, guiding and developing a team will be highly regarded

- Anaphylaxis, Asthma, CPR and First Aid Certificates

- Willingness to undertake and co ordinate professional development training for all staff

- The desire to increase knowledge/skill sets within operating a quality Early Learning Centre

Duties for the role will include:

- Manage the day to day operations of the Centre in line with legislative requirements, company policies and procedures

- Customer Service focus, managing new enquires, conducting centre tours and orientating children and families into the service



- Provide leadership and guidance to all staff with a strong focus on continuous improvement

- Ensure that high quality early learning programs are delivered by a passionate team of Educators

- Manage staffing rosters efficiently



- Effectively manage the financial requirements of the centre in line with budget guidelines



- Deliver consistent high quality standards for centre presentation and work practices



- Build and maintain strong relationships with educators, families, children and the local business community

2. HD Diesel Fitter in Gladstone with Crush Tech Mining

Contract/Temp

You must hold

- Relevant Trade Qualification

- Current RII Competencies

- Generic Induction (S11)

- BMA Induction (preferred, not essential)

- Coal Board Medical

- Manual Drivers Licence

- Applicant MUST reside in Emerald

3. Marine Surveyor at SGS Australia Pty Ltd in Gladstone

Full Time

Your role:

- Controlling and directing shipping operations to ensure the secure and efficient loading and transport of cargo

- Surveys of ships to ensure they are clean and maintained in accordance with operating procedures to maintain cargo integrity. Surveys may include: LNG, Crude Oil, Gas, Chemicals and bulk loadings of dry cargoes.

- Witness Analysis at Clients Lab testing facilities and Interpret results for reporting and calculations.

- Draft surveys including: initial, intermediate and final surveys, trimming of vessel, load plan preparation and loading to tidal conditions.

- Perform general marine inspections - including but not limited to on / off hire and bunker condition surveys; hold / tank cleanliness inspections; damage inspections.

- Provide general port support such as: jetty manning, tanker safety officer and mooring services, as required.

- Complete accurate reports to customer time frame and requirements

- Sampling of commodities such as minerals etc as required

The ideal candidate will have:

- Marine Qualification , preferably Master Class I, minimum Chief Office Certificate of competency (Desirable)

- Experience in a similar role, fully Qualified Surveyor/ Inspector

- Ability to plan and manage time and resources

- High degree of organisational skills

- Sound knowledge of procedures, including ISO (9001-2008) systems

- Exceptional customer service

- Excellent communication, both verbal and written

- Confidence in using MS Excel at an intermediate level

4. Deputy Director of Nursing at New Auckland Place in Gladstone

Full Time

Annual Salary Package- $85,000 - $95,000

Desired candidate will have the following:

- Excellent clinical skills

- Demonstrated leadership skills

- Time management skills

- Superior communication skills (verbal and written)

- Flexibility in regards to start and finish times.

- Experience in managing or mentoring care staff

- Registered with APHRA

- Be willing to obtain a police check and pre-employment medical.

If you have experience or a working understanding of Aged Care Accreditation Standards, Continuous Improvement and ACFI, then we want to hear from you!

Contact

dawn@newaucklandplace.com.au

07 4978 9000

www.newaucklandplace.com.au

