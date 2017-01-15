'A big picture man': Much loved Gladstone writer passes away...

Gladstone local Geoff Breslin, at the Gladstone Observer office in Goondoon Street Gladstone. Photo Jen Tybell / The Observer. lett060110-2

"Larrikin" Geoff Breslin was an avid writer, fisherman and cook who had an abundance of Gladstone knowledge.

Regularly contributing letters to the editor, Mr Breslin's wealth of history and opinions became a popular attribution to The Observer.

Mr Breslin's wife, Audrey said he liked debates and always had an opinion on something.

"He liked to write ... it was just in his nature," Mrs Breslin said.

Mr Breslin was the youngest of six born and raised in Gladstone where he was married to wife Audrey for 67 years.

They had six children together, 15 grand children and seven great grandchildren.

"Dad went to the Star of the Sea convent school and then at an early age he was a projectionist at the local theatre on the corner of Goondoon st and William st," Mr Breslin's daughter, Jackie King said.

"He had a very photographic memory, he remembered every movie he ever saw."

Ms King said her father did a lot of things during his life including working on Herron Island catering for tourists in the kitchen and working at Swiss meatworks.

"He was an avid fisherman, he had quite a reputation for being a good fisher," Ms King said.

"He had a whacko rod and fished under the moon. He'd go down to the wharf, throw the line in and not long after he'd had a big fish on the line, in those days it wasn't fished out.

"And he wouldn't just feed our family, he'd feed all of 'Breslin' hill which is what it was known as in those days."

Ms King said her father loved to cook and was very proud of his vegetable garden.

"One year Yates sent a rep up to look at his tomatoes ... they have this amazing smell," she said.

When Mr Breslin wasn't gardening or fishing, he would hand write letters to the editor on every topic including abortion, global warming and snippets of Gladstone's history.

"Dad was exactly that, a big picture man. That sums Dad up pretty well," Ms King said.

Mr Breslin died on January 10 at 88-years-old and his funeral was on Friday.