GECC'S finances improving, on track to cut costs by $200K

Chris Lees | 17th Jan 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 8:19 AM
CHANGES: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre general manager Carly Quinn is ready for a huge year ahead. There are plenty of big events.
CHANGES: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre general manager Carly Quinn is ready for a huge year ahead. There are plenty of big events.

THE Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre is on track to cut costs by $200,000 this financial year.

The figures come after the centre's audience dropped by almost 6000 people last financial year.

General manager Carly Quinn said the centre had done a lot of work on trying to create more efficiency at the centre.

"The financial year finished, we reduced our impact on ratepayers by $100,000," she said.

"We are looking at costs and efficiencies, we're not reducing our staff or anything."

"Our spending is frugal, I see the money as my money, I'm a ratepayer too."

The centre is trying to be more profitable, by creating commercial opportunities, Ms Quinn said.

"We're really focusing on the convention centre and trying to generate as much revenue as we can through that," she said.

"Theatres in general, right across the country are always going to be run at a loss.

"Theatres like libraries and art galleries, they're investments, but convention centres is where we can get our money back."

One major conference coming to Gladstone this year is the Local Government Association of Queensland Conference. from October 16-18.

"That is probably going to deliver around $1.5 million worth of economic value to the region, just from the people being here, that's not what the centre will make," Ms Quinn said.

"We will run it, essentially at a loss."

Ms Quinn has been in her position at the centre for about 18 months.

"My vision for the centre as a whole, is to make sure we're commercially as viable as we can be, but not to forget the heart, that we are the town hall and the community theatre," she said.

"We have to find that fine balance between being profitable and reducing our cost on ratepayers, and still being affordable and accessible."

In terms of the audience drop-off, Ms Quinn said a big reason was because of the downturn impacting the region.

However she said the other reason was some of the figures came from non-ticketed events, where attendance was "guestimated".

"There's no doubt that the downturn has affected (the centre), it's harder to sell out shows," Ms Quinn said.

Chris Lees

Gladstone Observer
GECC'S finances improving, on track to cut costs by $200K

Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on track to cut costs by $200,000 this financial year

