GECC rakes in $30k profit with more big shows to come

THE Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre recorded a $30, 383 profit last month.

The theatre took in the most money, earning the centre $25,871.

Many other regional cities have convention centres. Pictured is Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre. Mike Richards GLA201114BULD

Events at the theatre were also the costliest at $58,958.

More than 14,000 people flocked to the centre in August.

The entertainment centre has more big shows booked before the end of the year too, including Icehouse, a beer festival, and the Queensland Ballet's tutus on tour.

It's set to be a big week at the centre too, with the Gladstone City Eisteddfod's dance category now underway.

Here is what's coming up at the entertainment centre:

Alice in Wonderland stage show on September 26

Queensland Ballet's Tutus on Tour on September 28

Icehouse on October 1

The first Gladstone City Farmers Market on October 8

Beer and the Beast November 30