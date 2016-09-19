GECC rakes in $30k profit with more big shows to come

THE Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre recorded a $30, 383 profit last month.
The theatre took in the most money, earning the centre $25,871.
Events at the theatre were also the costliest at $58,958.
More than 14,000 people flocked to the centre in August.
The entertainment centre has more big shows booked before the end of the year too, including Icehouse, a beer festival, and the Queensland Ballet's tutus on tour.
It's set to be a big week at the centre too, with the Gladstone City Eisteddfod's dance category now underway.
Here is what's coming up at the entertainment centre:
Alice in Wonderland stage show on September 26
Queensland Ballet's Tutus on Tour on September 28
Icehouse on October 1
The first Gladstone City Farmers Market on October 8
Beer and the Beast November 30