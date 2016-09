TRAIN 2 of QGC's Curtis Island plant was shut down on Thursday for maintenance work which is expected to take until today.

>>LNG plants drive Australia's growth to powerhouse

THE QCLNG plant on Curtis Island at Gladstone is ready to deliver its first shipment of liquefied natural gas. CONTRIBUTED

During the shutdown the supply of natural gas to the train was expected to be reduced and flaring will be used to evacuate gases from the train's processing systems.

For more information phone 1800 030 443.