Garden affair the 'wedding we wanted'

RUSTIC THEME: Cassie Boast and Chris Warwick wed on August 27 and kept to a vintage feel with an ageing Chevy as their wedding car.

CASSIE Boast and Christopher Warwick share a similar fun and healthy outlook to life and the former West Australian girl after 10 years living here can now truly call Gladstone home.

Her wedding to Chris on Saturday, August 27, confirmed her life and future here.

Marriage celebrant Judy Whicker took the service at the landmark fig tree in Tondoon Botanic Gardens on what was a memorable day for the couple, their families and friends.

Chris, the son of long-time Gladstone people Tony and Ingela Warwick, and Cassie's parents Warren and Kim Boast, who also moved here some years ago, were among those wishing the couple the best for their future happiness.

Chris apparently caught the eye of Cassie about four years ago when they met through friends rocking on to a Diesel concert at Harvey Road Tavern.

Then through Cassie's mum, who played tennis, they caught up court side at the tennis during a social function.

Chris proved not to be shy or as quiet as Cassie may have first thought and the pair clicked, hitting it off through their humour, healthy attitude to life and shared interests.

Cassie Boast and Chris Warwick call Gladstone home. Kirsten Cunningham Photography

Cassie said their wedding was not traditional and they decided to go for an outdoors setting at the fig tree in the gardens.

Mrs Whicker was good friends of the family and the couple had liked her ceremonies.

Cassie wore handmade vintage ivory-coloured lace: "I loved it,” she said.

The groom wore chinos with a white shirt and mint ties to match the dress of bridesmaid Candice Muller.

Admitting Cassie loved "muscle cars” the couple kept to a vintage, rustic theme and used an ageing Chevy as their wedding car.

With about 60 guests the fun continued at a cocktail reception in the gardens' cafe.