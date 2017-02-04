Gladstone Hospital reviews boy's near-fatal misdiagnosis

Lara Stokes' son Jack, 2, has had his right eye removed because he was diagnosed with retinoblastoma.

A HOSPITAL visit that could have ended in death for a two-year-old Gladstone boy is now being reviewed by the health board.

Gladstone mum Lara Stokes said she and her son Jack, 2, waited five hours in the Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department to see a doctor on New Year's Day.

Read more:

>> 'Could've lost him': Mum's worry after son's cancer misdiagnosed twice

At the time, Ms Stokes feared her son had eye cancer and needed surgery. She said a doctor told them he had "a lazy eye" and sent them home.

Ms Stokes said a doctor also told them "stop wasting our time".

Gladstone Hospital acting director of medical services Sharon Miskell confirmed a review of Jack's case had started.

The following day an ophthalmologist confirmed Jack had retinoblastoma, and he was flown to Brisbane for emergency treatment.

A tumour had taken over one third of his right eye.

His cancerous eye has been removed, but doctors said it was a "life-threatening" health scare for the two-year-old.

"The hospital is conducting a review of Jack's care in the Emergency Department to identify the gaps in his management, why this occurred, and what needs to be done to prevent this recurring," Gladstone Hospital's Ms Miskell said.

"I would like to assure residents that we have a team of very dedicated health professionals who are committed to providing the best care possible for the Gladstone community."

Listen: Mum Lara Stokes