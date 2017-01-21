'Game changer': Gladstone businesses take in $600k from job package

IT APPEARS the saying of not looking a gift horse in the mouth is true, with local businesses in Gladstone taking close to $600,000 off the State Government as part of its Back to Work package.

A total of 79 businesses throughout the region have signed up for the boost, which gives regional employers between $10,000 and $15,000 to hire an unemployed person.

The government is also offering $20,000 to employers if they hire someone between the ages of 15 and 24.

Since July last year 137 people gained employment in the region under the $100 million jobs package, with 53 of those workers coming off long term unemployment.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said he was pleased so many businesses had taken the cash to hire people but added that there was "always opportunities for more businesses” to get on board.

"We've got a big basket of money for this jobs package and businesses should be signing up for it,” Mr Butcher said.

"Youth unemployment is a huge concern at the moment and the youth package has been brilliant.

"If you're young getting that first job can be a game changer and it's great the government can stump up the money for this (but) I wish more people would take it up.”

A spokesman for Treasurer Curtis Pitt said Central Queensland was "doing reasonably well” in terms of securing grants for new jobs but "obviously those figures could be improved if we got more applications from (Gladstone)”.

When compared to other regions Gladstone rounded out the top five in total payouts, coming behind North Queensland, Far North Queensland, Wide Bay and Mackay-Whitsunday.

The $20,000 offer runs out February 28 before it is reverted back to $10,000.

The Treasurer's spokesman said businesses should secure the grant quickly because "while so many school leavers were available and on the hunt for jobs post-Christmas, the $20,000 would practically cover their annual wage”.

Employers interested in finding out how they can benefit should visit www.qld.gov.au/backtowork or call 13 QGOV (13 74 68).