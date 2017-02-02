'Game changer': $29M project will change face of Gladstone

Mr Butcher said the best thing about the East Shores development was that it wouldn’t be “given to one big company to build”.

WITH a reputation of being a gruff industrial city, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the multi-million project would be a "game changer" for the region and would "change the face" of the city.

But Mr Butcher said the best thing about the development was that it wouldn't be "given to one big company to build".

"(East Shores Stage 1B) will be broken into small packages where local companies can get local work and employ local people," he said.

"The cruise ship facility will mean more tourists, which means more jobs for locals."

Standing under a pink frangipani tree at the entrance to the Port, the Premier said creating a dedicated cruise ship terminal was a "vital project" and "would deliver a major boost" to the local economy".

"We know that the regions, especially around Central Queensland, have been doing it tough," the Premier said.

GPC chairman Leo Zussino said the "big issue" for him was that had the port fallen into private hands, none of the East Shores development would have gone ahead.

"When the new board was formed by the Palaszczuk government we went back and revisited some contracts with respect to our shippers and we found that there was the opportunity to find corporate funding to assist in the completion of the park lands," Mr Zussino said.

"Of the $29.5 million that is being expended here $22 million is from corporate sources and only $7.5 million is from government sources and (that contribution from the State) relates to the cruise terminal, which will obviously stimulate economic development."

Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the project would transform the port into a "world-class cruise liner terminal".

"It's a growing market and we have some of the best products available in this regions," he said. "This cruise liner terminal is a case, very genuinely, that if you build it, they will come."