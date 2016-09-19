Gambling fund gives $200k to Gladstone clubs

GLADSTONE not-for-profit community groups will share in nearly $223,000 in funding from the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the 11 grants demonstrated the diversity of community organisations around the region.

"From nearly $32,000 for Boyne Valley Rural Fire Brigade for the construction of a new shed to $11,000 for the Gladstone West Primary P&C Association to purchase a portable stage and curtains, this funding is vital to help these organisations do their important work around Gladstone," Mr Butcher said.

"I congratulate these and the other grass roots community groups on their success and for the wonderful contribution they make to our community.

"Sporting clubs and other community groups are the heart and soul of the community and I am pleased to announce that the Queensland Government is providing much needed additional resources, and is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them so they can make an even greater contribution," he said.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said the GCFB, as the single statewide government funding program, distributed one-off grants of up to $35,000 (inclusive of GST) from gambling taxes to not-for-profit community groups across Queensland on a quarterly basis.

Each year $53m is returned to groups and clubs as part of the fund.

The next round opens early November and will close mid January.

A list of all Gladstone winners from the latest round is below.

For further information visit www.justice.qld.gov.au/grants.

The winners: