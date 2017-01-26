GALLERY: Proud Aussies on full display

PATRIOTIC: Matt 'Bullfrog' Graham with son Matt (Froggy), 5, at Australia Day 2017 celebrations at Tannum Sands.

A SENSE of pride and community spirit defined Australia Day events at Gladstone, Benaraby and Tannum Sands.

The smell of cooked snags, an Aussie flag flying proudly in the breeze, the clip-clop of horse hooves leaving tracks in the dirt.

Gladstone Horse Performance Club had these quintessential Australian pastimes and more at its inaugural Australia Day event.

Enjoy the festivities were Max Behrendt, 13, and 10-year-old brother Jason, who succinctly described what Australia Day meant to him.

"You get to reveal your true Aussie spirit and you get a day off school,” Jason said.

There was plenty of family fun and frivolity at Pioneer Park in Benaraby with no shortage kids' activities.

Beneraby Rural Fire Brigade proudly displayed its fire truck while children cooled off with the fire hose, giving the sun-kissed grass a soaking in the process.

Egg and spoon races, tug-of-war, cricket and a good old fashioned Aussie barbecue was everything Dave McNamara and his kids could've hope for.

"Benaraby has a nice community feel and it's peaceful to come out here,” he said.

Australia Day at Tannum Sands was another success as hundreds of patriots came out in force, including Matt 'Bullfrog' Graham, who was Tannum's best-dressed Aussie by far.

"The wife didn't want me dressing like this,” he said.

Don't worry Bullfrog, we won't tell her.