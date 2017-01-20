GALLERY: Goondoon Street beginning to look great

The speed limit will be reduced until work is completed.

WORK on stage one of the Goondoon Street beautification project is expected to be finished this weekend.

The project was approved in December and is a part of the Gladstone Regional Council's urban renewal strategy initiative.

Mayor Matt Burnett said residents would start to see more street trees and feature gardens as work progressed from the Valley Plaza towards the waterfront.

"I'd like to thank the community for its feedback in December and now we can all look forward to Goondoon Street's rejuvenation,” he said.

The streetscape project commenced on January 10 and was due to finish, weather permitting, by January 20.

Work will still take place on Saturday, January 21, but is expect to be completed before school recommences on January 23.