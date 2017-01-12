32°
News

GALLERY: Beat the heat at SUNfest

MATT HARRIS
| 12th Jan 2017 7:05 PM
GREAT FUNl Riley Phillips-Powell, 11 and Jordan Phillips-Powell, 12 enjoyed the climbing wall as part of the school holiday program.
GREAT FUNl Riley Phillips-Powell, 11 and Jordan Phillips-Powell, 12 enjoyed the climbing wall as part of the school holiday program. Paul Braven GLA120117SUNFEST

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FROM cooking to kayaking, to surfing and swords, there's a plethora of activities on offer on day six of SUNfest 2017.

Your kids can beat the heatwave with one of three water-based activities including stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking and a surf school workshop.

All water sport activities are being held at Agnes Water with buses leaving the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum at 8am.

For those who want to stay indoors there are four options available.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Agnes Water Community Centre will host two workshops beginning at 10.30am with a Cooking Around The World class and the hands-on Swords and Shields workshop.

Kids who like trains will love the Model Railroading 101 workshop where they can create and decorate their own railway carriage before adding them together to form a train.

If your kids prefer being behind a camera rather than in front of one, the photography workshop at Endeavour Park could be right up their alley.

Tomorrow's workshops include fishing at Tannum Sands, a miniature pony experience and archery.

Children who attend the fishing workshop will receive an Alvey fishing rod and reel combo and a tackle box valued at $55 to take home.

SUNfest is open to kids aged between 11-17 and runs until January 20.

Gladstone Observer
'Thieving grubs': Drivers told boycott pricey service stations

'Thieving grubs': Drivers told boycott pricey service...

Gladstone drivers are fuming after service stations hiked up their fuel prices by more than 20 cents a litre in the past week.

REVEALED: Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive fuel today

BOWSER WARS: Gladstone Residents are today searching for the cheapest place to fill up.

Your guide to where to buy cheap fuel in Gladstone.

Daring fisher flashes his catch

RED HANDED: Ryan Elliott bet us we wouldn't run this picture. What's our prize Ryan?

Fishing flasher gets his fifteen minute of fame

GALLERY: Beat the heat at SUNfest

GREAT FUNl Riley Phillips-Powell, 11 and Jordan Phillips-Powell, 12 enjoyed the climbing wall as part of the school holiday program.

Cupcakes and climbing during holiday program

Local Partners

Klanci chops hair for kids

Six-year-old donates her hair to Variety's 'Wigs for Kids' program.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Parkrun launches in Tannum Sands

FREE EVENT: About 90 participants enjoyed the launch of Tannum Sands parkrun on Saturday which will happen weekly at 7am at Canoe Point.

It's the latest free event to hit Tannum Sands

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

Summer SUNfest kicks off

SunFest Lazer shoot-out in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens January 11, 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Tickets for SUNfest are selling fast, so get in quickly.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade to release new album

See the latest single release from Melbourne deathcore band Boris the Blade.

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

MOVIE REVIEW: Lion leaves a lasting impression

Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

FILM'S touching, real-life lost and found story is a tearjerker.

What's on the big screen this week

Caspar Phillipson and Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

NATALIE Portman stars in Jackie and school holiday films continue.

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

Idris Elba is offering a Valentine's Day date with him to help raise funds for charity.

LUTHER actor promises 'the most delicious meal of your life'.

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $325,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

DUAL LIVING ON OVER 9,000M2... ALL FORMAL OFFERS CONSIDERED

18 Morcom Street, Calliope 4680

House 6 2 3 Expressions of...

Bring the extended family. Bring the pets. Bring the motor bikes and horses! There is plenty of room for them all! If you are looking to accommodate the extended...

Looking For A Large Family Home At An Affordable Price..?

8 Mercedes Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 3 5 $429,000

If you are tired of looking at all the modern homes on the market and just can't find a home that offers you the size, views, quality construction and great...

Affordable Home, Central Location, Spacious Block and Huge Potential!

94 Elizabeth Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $170,000

Do you want to enter the property market at an exceptional price? Look no further! Situated close to the CBD sits this entry level home on a spacious 798m2...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!!!

5 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

Duplex 4 2 3 $249,000

Secure this inner city duplex at a very affordable price today! There is plenty of potential in this property and each unit is currently leased for $150p/week.

Stay Safe &amp; Cool In This Great Family Home

3 Cressbrook Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $419,000

This home offers the discerning buyer everything that is on most buyers "Wish List" - Pool, Shed, 4 bedrooms, air-conditioning, 2 living areas, low-set brick...

Get into your own pool this summer!

10 Saturn Crescent, Telina 4680

House 4 1 1 $269,000

This fantastic home in Telina has more to offer than meets the eye! The home features three bedrooms plus an office/fourth bedroom with a walk in storage cupboard.

CALLING FIRST HOME BUYERS!!!

25 Stoneybrook Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 2 2 $250,000

Don't delay with this one! This home is priced to sell so you will need to get in quick! This modern home is perfect for first home buyers looking to enter the...

AT A PRICE YOU CAN AFFORD!

23 Satinay Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 $187,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 23 Satinay Street, New Auckland to the market! If you are looking for a house with character, then you need to...

The Perfect Investment for your Future

60 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $180,000

As the market bottoms out now is the time to set yourself up for the next boom in Gladstone! This is the perfect starting block for your property portfolio with...

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Gladstone's dreamy $2.5M home for sale

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million, Inset: A peak inside, for a full gallery head to our website.

The four bedroom, three bathroom is offered fully furnished

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!