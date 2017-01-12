GALLERY: Beat the heat at SUNfest

GREAT FUNl Riley Phillips-Powell, 11 and Jordan Phillips-Powell, 12 enjoyed the climbing wall as part of the school holiday program.

FROM cooking to kayaking, to surfing and swords, there's a plethora of activities on offer on day six of SUNfest 2017.

Your kids can beat the heatwave with one of three water-based activities including stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking and a surf school workshop.

All water sport activities are being held at Agnes Water with buses leaving the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum at 8am.

For those who want to stay indoors there are four options available.

Agnes Water Community Centre will host two workshops beginning at 10.30am with a Cooking Around The World class and the hands-on Swords and Shields workshop.

Kids who like trains will love the Model Railroading 101 workshop where they can create and decorate their own railway carriage before adding them together to form a train.

If your kids prefer being behind a camera rather than in front of one, the photography workshop at Endeavour Park could be right up their alley.

Tomorrow's workshops include fishing at Tannum Sands, a miniature pony experience and archery.

Children who attend the fishing workshop will receive an Alvey fishing rod and reel combo and a tackle box valued at $55 to take home.

SUNfest is open to kids aged between 11-17 and runs until January 20.