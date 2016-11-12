31°
'Don't be scared about finger up the bum': He fought off a killer

Ross Irby
| 12th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
GOOD CAUSE: Gary Webb (centre) is supporting Movember, pictured with Rudy Veyt and Richard Conroy.
GOOD CAUSE: Gary Webb (centre) is supporting Movember, pictured with Rudy Veyt and Richard Conroy. Paul Braven GLA111116MOVEMBER

A HEATWAVE and moustaches mean it must be Movember and Gladstone lads have hit the bar running as the number of mo spottings going up.

For Rocky Glen Hotel regular Gary Webb, or "Webby" to mates, it is the fifth time he has grown a moustache to support the Movember Foundation cause, which is about getting men to be pro-active about their health.

Prostate and testicular cancer is a killer and Webby, who is 60, knows the harsh reality as a survivor.

The British born rigger and crane trainer assessor, moved to Gladstone with his wife Sarah and daughter 11 years ago, after drawing a line across the map from where they were living in Western Australia.

Webby enjoys life in our industrial city but after living and working all over the world he did not want it to become his final resting place.

"Three years ago I was doing Movember when I found out I had prostate cancer and it would have to be taken out," he said.

"My doctor just said you are over 50 and it's time you had a blood test.

"My number's came up a bit high and I had another test and it was higher. Another test spiked a bit more which was not right."

Gary Webb (Centre) is gowing his mo for Movember, pictured with Rudy Veyt and Richard Conroy.
Gary Webb (Centre) is gowing his mo for Movember, pictured with Rudy Veyt and Richard Conroy. Paul Braven GLA111116MOVEMBER

Webby was referred to a specialist and biopsies were taken.

"I had a discussion with the doctor. He gave me a decision I could sit on it for a while and do nothing or act," he said. "I had 14 biopsies and 12 were cancers.

"But there is no decision. The odds were going to go against me. I had it removed, the surgery done in Brisbane. And three weeks ago I was given total clearance."

Webby said he was a man who did not like the idea of having cancer in his body nor the idea of losing libido, manhood.

However, he had good medical advice and says "there is life after surgery".

"I'm an advocate for men's health. Don't be scared to get a jab or finger up the bum. Go and get a blood test," he said.

"It's better to be alive.

"Blokes say she'll be right mate but cancer is a killer."

Webby has raised money before for Movember, but this year the Rocky Glen Hotel and its social club are sponsoring his 30 day moustache grow, including a raffle.

Queensland Cancer Council says prostate cancer is the most common cancer in Queensland men with about 4000 new cases in Australia every year.

