Gladstone's body building drug driver disqualified

'INCOHERENT': Dylan Todd was on amphetamine, methylamphetamine and other drugs at the time of the crash.

A GLADSTONE drug driver who caused a single-vehicle crash at Calliope in June has been given a further six month driving disqualification in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Dylan Todd appeared from jail via video link, already serving time on drug, steroid and trafficking offences, and pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs, driving without due care and not displaying L-plates as a learner driver.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said Todd was driving on the Dawson Hwy at 7.40am on June 9, when he failed to take a left bend and crossed two lanes of traffic, mounting a traffic island and taking out a small tree.

Witnesses said his vehicle was speeding and swerving before the crash.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard Todd was incoherent, slurring his words and falling asleep when police arrived at the scene.

"He couldn't remember anything," Sgt Stevens said.

"He thought he'd had a microsleep and said he'd had a big night before, only getting a couple of hours' sleep."

A blood test showed amphetamine, methylamphetamine and other drugs in Todd's system.

He's currently serving 15 months in jail with parole after five months, and is set to be released on November 21.

Ms Ho gave Todd a six month driving disqualification for driving under the influence and one month disqualification for driving without due care, to be enforced concurrently. This is on top of a two year disqualification he already had.

He was fined $195 for not displaying L-plates.