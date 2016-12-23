Parking, bars, clubs, restaurants in Goondoon St mega-facelift

MORE THAN a year ago the Gladstone Regional Council introduced the CBD revitalisation plan called Jumpstart our City Heart.

Gladstone residents were invited to have their say on the project which would see the re-establishment of Gladstone's main street. The goal is to get people into the city centre and keep them there.

The plan included improving both pedestrian and traffic flow, providing entertainment, alternative transport options for ease of access into and throughout the CBD and creating a more ecological and economically-thriving environment for businesses.

Over the past year, the council gathered community feedback and decided that wayfinding and signage, transport, creating vibrant streetscapes, open space and connectivity, art and heritage were the biggest areas that needed work.

Photos View Photo Gallery

As part of the plan, the council will put up signs that point to areas where motorists can park, location of certain public facilities and the number of steps it takes to get there.

However the big issue for Gladstone residents, parking and transport, was a major part of the council's plan.

Not only does the plan look at increasing the number of public car parks, intersection upgrades, lane widening but it also looks at the possibility of public transport.

The plan breaks the CBD into five precincts; waterfront dining, mixed use residential, entertainment, business and community hub.

The waterfront dining precinct (below) includes implementing a wide footpath dining with views over the water, and provide residential opportunities above ground level.

BIG PLANS: Design concept plans for Gladstone CBD. GLADSTONE REGIONAL COUNCIL

The development of the mixed use residential precinct (below) will act as the "missing link in the overall CBD growth", providing the continuation of uses throughout the extent of the CBD.

BIG PLANS: Design concept plans for Gladstone CBD. GLADSTONE REGIONAL COUNCIL

A public plaza has been proposed to be located on the corner of Goondoon and Lord St, with an additional small, open-space park.

But one of the more exciting aspects of the council's plan is the entertainment precinct (below), which will include development of a restaurant, bar and club precinct that will operate throughout the day and late into the night.

BIG PLANS: Design concept plans for Gladstone CBD. GLADSTONE REGIONAL COUNCIL

While it's not often, Goondoon St occasionally closes for events.

However with the implementation of the entertainment precinct this would become more regular with the council hosting more festivals and markets.

The biggest change to the CBD's parking and vehicle access will happen in the business precinct (below), with the potential reinstatement of a two-way street.

BIG PLANS: Design concept plans for Gladstone CBD. GLADSTONE REGIONAL COUNCIL

Additionally, the council has proposed constructing a multi-story car parking facility behind the council chambers, and the council owned land on Oaka Ln to be converted to parking.

Lastly, the Community Hub precinct (below) will provide a number of community services, including those that serve the interests of children, teens and adults.

BIG PLANS: Design concept plans for Gladstone CBD. GLADSTONE REGIONAL COUNCIL

Planning and development committee chair councillor Glenn Churchill said budgeting for the project would take place early 2017.

"It's not going to be easy," he said.

"But we are up for the change - and have implemented what Gladstone residents want based on the feedback given to us.

"The whole idea is to make the CBD a destination, a place people can be proud to spend the day shopping, eating or enjoying the view.

"There's a vibe, a pulse about this plan, and it will take some time, the council will also be looking at some funding-help opportunities through the Australian government."

COUNCIL'S CHECKLIST:

PAGE 1

PAGE 2

While this is just a brief summary of the whole plan, it can be accessed on the council's website here.