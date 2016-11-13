FULL LIST: Gladstone's 2016 Best in Business Awards winners

THE VOTES are counted, and Gladstone's best in business have been named.
More than 300 businesses were nominated in The Observer's 2016 Best in Business Awards.
Four business were shortlisted for each category from hair and beauty, individual services and best industries.
But only one was picked for the top prize.
More than 36,000 votes were received, the most ever.
Business leaders and their teams turned up in numbers to the Yaralla Gladstone Events Centre last night to hear the winners.
Here are the winners:
TOURISM CATEGORIES
Best Accommodation & Resort:
TOP VOTED:
Mercure Gladstone
Oaks Grand Gladstone
Rydges
The Reef Hotel Motel
WINNER: Mercure Gladstone
Best Restaurant:
TOP VOTED:
CBD Rydges
Lightbox Espresso + Wine Bar
Rocksalt
The Reef Hotel Motel
WINNER: The Reef Hotel Motel
Best Tourism Attraction:
TOP VOTED:
Curtis Ferry Services - Coffee Cruises
East Shores - Feast on East
FastKARTS
The Larc! Tours
WINNER: The LARC! Tours
Best Event:
TOP VOTED:
Capricorn Film Festival
FastKARTS
Gladstone Harbour Festival
RSPCA Million Paws Walk
WINNER: Gladstone Harbour Festival
Best Café & Takeaway:
TOP VOTED:
Cotton Mill Café
Gloria Jeans
Outlook Café
Rocksalt
WINNER: Cotton Mill Café
BUSINESS LEADER CATEGORIES
Young Business Leader:
TOP VOTED:
Crystal Schafer - Arrow Design
Kershur Mills - Gladstone Bridal
Liam Jones - LJ'S Compleat Angler
Megan Leane - Megan Leane Dietician
WINNER: Megan Leane - Megan Leane Dietician
Business Leader:
TOP VOTED:
Joe Rea - Boyne Smelters Limited
Kellie Grother - Mortgage Choice
Rachael Coleman - Star Liquor
Rex Silver - Silver Salon / Garage Barber Shop
Steve Marsten - Sotherons
Tina Zawila - Sothertons
WINNER: Tina Zawila - Sothertons
BUSINESS CATEGORIES
Best Retail under 10 Staff:
TOP VOTED:
3 Style Clothing
LJ's Compleat Angler
Silver Salon
Dirt Cheap
WINNER: Dirt Cheap
Best Retail over 10 Staff:
TOP VOTED:
Harvey Norman
Hogs Breath Café
Rocksalt
Star Liquor
WINNER: Star Liquor
Best Local Franchise:
TOP VOTED:
Gloria Jeans
Mortgage Choice
Subway - Clinton
Subway - Goondoon
WINNER: Subway Gladstone
Best Not for Profit:
TOP VOTED:
Hopelink
Koolyangarra Kindergarten
Rotary Club of Gladstone - Port Curtis
Team RSPCA
WINNER: Team RSPCA
Best Wheels Auto & Marine:
TOP VOTED:
Andersons Auto City
Coombs Mechanical
Honda Marine
Maxiparts
WINNER: Andersons Auto City
GCCI BEST IN SERVICE AWARD
Best Individual Service:
TOP VOTED:
Kellie Grother - Mortgage Choice
Liam Jones - LJ's Compleat Angler
Rachael Coleman - Star Liquor
Rex Silver - Silver Salon / Garage Barber Shop
WINNER: Rachael Coleman - Star Liquor
BUSINESS CATEGORIES: BEN & LYNDAL
Best Health, Beauty & Wellbeing:
TOP VOTED: Island Sands Dental
Mizhitch Makeup & Beauty
Physio Shop
Silver Salon
WINNER: Silver Salon
Best Professional Sales & Services:
TOP VOTED: Mortgage Choice
Physio Shop
Sothertons
Sunvalley Dental
WINNER: Sothertons
Best Industry, Engineering & Fabrication:
TOP VOTED: Boyne Smelters Limited
JJ Richards
Onesteel
Rayment Excavations
WINNER: Boyne Smelters Limited
Best Trades & Builders:
TOP VOTED: AMAC Air Conditioning
CCF Homes
Connell Enterprises
Rayment Excavations
The Shed Company
WINNER: Connell Enterprises
Best Entertainment/Recreational Business:
TOP VOTED: FastKARTS
Honda Marine
Industrie Nightclub
LJ'S Compleat Angler
WINNER: LJ's Compleat Angler
SPECIALIST CATEGORIES
Business to Watch:
WINNER: Honda Marine
Gladstone Observer's Innovation Award:
TIED WINNERS: Rayment Excavations and Boyne Smelters Limited
BEST IN BUSINESS
Business of Choice (People's Choice Award)
Winner: Garage Barber Shop
Overall 2016 Best in Business Winner
Winner: The Reef Hotel Motel