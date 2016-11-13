FULL LIST: Gladstone's 2016 Best in Business Awards winners

Best in business awards 2016

THE VOTES are counted, and Gladstone's best in business have been named.

More than 300 businesses were nominated in The Observer's 2016 Best in Business Awards.

Four business were shortlisted for each category from hair and beauty, individual services and best industries.

Photos View Photo Gallery

But only one was picked for the top prize.

More than 36,000 votes were received, the most ever.

Business leaders and their teams turned up in numbers to the Yaralla Gladstone Events Centre last night to hear the winners.

Here are the winners:

TOURISM CATEGORIES

Best Accommodation & Resort:

TOP VOTED:

Mercure Gladstone

Oaks Grand Gladstone

Rydges

The Reef Hotel Motel

WINNER: Mercure Gladstone

Best Restaurant:

TOP VOTED:

CBD Rydges

Lightbox Espresso + Wine Bar

Rocksalt

The Reef Hotel Motel

WINNER: The Reef Hotel Motel

Best Tourism Attraction:

TOP VOTED:

Curtis Ferry Services - Coffee Cruises

East Shores - Feast on East

FastKARTS

The Larc! Tours

WINNER: The LARC! Tours

Best Event:

TOP VOTED:

Capricorn Film Festival

FastKARTS

Gladstone Harbour Festival

RSPCA Million Paws Walk

WINNER: Gladstone Harbour Festival

Best Café & Takeaway:

TOP VOTED:

Cotton Mill Café

Gloria Jeans

Outlook Café

Rocksalt

WINNER: Cotton Mill Café

BUSINESS LEADER CATEGORIES

Young Business Leader:

TOP VOTED:

Crystal Schafer - Arrow Design

Kershur Mills - Gladstone Bridal

Liam Jones - LJ'S Compleat Angler

Megan Leane - Megan Leane Dietician

WINNER: Megan Leane - Megan Leane Dietician

Business Leader:

TOP VOTED:

Joe Rea - Boyne Smelters Limited

Kellie Grother - Mortgage Choice

Rachael Coleman - Star Liquor

Rex Silver - Silver Salon / Garage Barber Shop

Steve Marsten - Sotherons

Tina Zawila - Sothertons

WINNER: Tina Zawila - Sothertons

BUSINESS CATEGORIES

Best Retail under 10 Staff:

TOP VOTED:

3 Style Clothing

LJ's Compleat Angler

Silver Salon

Dirt Cheap

WINNER: Dirt Cheap

Best Retail over 10 Staff:

TOP VOTED:

Harvey Norman

Hogs Breath Café

Rocksalt

Star Liquor

WINNER: Star Liquor

Best Local Franchise:

TOP VOTED:

Gloria Jeans

Mortgage Choice

Subway - Clinton

Subway - Goondoon

WINNER: Subway Gladstone

Best Not for Profit:

TOP VOTED:

Hopelink

Koolyangarra Kindergarten

Rotary Club of Gladstone - Port Curtis

Team RSPCA

WINNER: Team RSPCA

Best Wheels Auto & Marine:

TOP VOTED:

Andersons Auto City

Coombs Mechanical

Honda Marine

Maxiparts

WINNER: Andersons Auto City

GCCI BEST IN SERVICE AWARD

Best Individual Service:

TOP VOTED:

Kellie Grother - Mortgage Choice

Liam Jones - LJ's Compleat Angler

Rachael Coleman - Star Liquor

Rex Silver - Silver Salon / Garage Barber Shop

WINNER: Rachael Coleman - Star Liquor

BUSINESS CATEGORIES: BEN & LYNDAL

Best Health, Beauty & Wellbeing:

TOP VOTED: Island Sands Dental

Mizhitch Makeup & Beauty

Physio Shop

Silver Salon

WINNER: Silver Salon

Best Professional Sales & Services:

TOP VOTED: Mortgage Choice

Physio Shop

Sothertons

Sunvalley Dental

WINNER: Sothertons

Best Industry, Engineering & Fabrication:

TOP VOTED: Boyne Smelters Limited

JJ Richards

Onesteel

Rayment Excavations

WINNER: Boyne Smelters Limited

Best Trades & Builders:

TOP VOTED: AMAC Air Conditioning

CCF Homes

Connell Enterprises

Rayment Excavations

The Shed Company

WINNER: Connell Enterprises

Best Entertainment/Recreational Business:

TOP VOTED: FastKARTS

Honda Marine

Industrie Nightclub

LJ'S Compleat Angler

WINNER: LJ's Compleat Angler

SPECIALIST CATEGORIES

(Darryl & Lyndal to read comments about winners)

Business to Watch:

WINNER: Honda Marine

Gladstone Observer's Innovation Award:

TIED WINNERS: Rayment Excavations and Boyne Smelters Limited

BEST IN BUSINESS

(Darryl & Lyndal to read comments about winners)

Business of Choice (People's Choice Award)

Winner: Garage Barber Shop

Overall 2016 Best in Business Winner

Winner: The Reef Hotel Motel