FULL LIST: Gladstone's 2016 Best in Business Awards winners

13th Nov 2016 11:13 AM Updated: 11:41 AM
Best in business awards 2016
Best in business awards 2016 Mike Richards GLA131116FRNT

THE VOTES are counted, and Gladstone's best in business have been named.

More than 300 businesses were nominated in The Observer's 2016 Best in Business Awards. 

Four business were shortlisted for each category from hair and beauty, individual services and best industries.

But only one was picked for the top prize.

More than 36,000 votes were received, the most ever.

Business leaders and their teams turned up in numbers to the Yaralla Gladstone Events Centre last night to hear the winners.

Here are the winners:

TOURISM CATEGORIES

Best Accommodation & Resort:                

TOP VOTED:              

Mercure Gladstone
Oaks Grand Gladstone
Rydges
The Reef Hotel Motel

WINNER: Mercure Gladstone

Best Restaurant:

TOP VOTED:              

CBD Rydges
Lightbox Espresso + Wine Bar
Rocksalt
The Reef Hotel Motel

WINNER: The Reef Hotel Motel

Best Tourism Attraction:

TOP VOTED:              

Curtis Ferry Services - Coffee Cruises
East Shores - Feast on East
FastKARTS
The Larc! Tours

WINNER: The LARC! Tours

Best Event:

TOP VOTED:              

Capricorn Film Festival
FastKARTS
Gladstone Harbour Festival
RSPCA Million Paws Walk

WINNER: Gladstone Harbour Festival

Best Café & Takeaway:

TOP VOTED:              

Cotton Mill Café
Gloria Jeans

Outlook Café

Rocksalt

WINNER: Cotton Mill Café

BUSINESS LEADER CATEGORIES

Young Business Leader:

TOP VOTED:               

Crystal Schafer - Arrow Design
Kershur Mills - Gladstone Bridal
Liam Jones - LJ'S Compleat Angler
Megan Leane - Megan Leane Dietician

WINNER: Megan Leane - Megan Leane Dietician

Business Leader:

TOP VOTED:              

Joe Rea - Boyne Smelters Limited
Kellie Grother - Mortgage Choice
Rachael Coleman - Star Liquor
Rex Silver - Silver Salon / Garage Barber Shop
Steve Marsten - Sotherons
Tina Zawila - Sothertons

WINNER: Tina Zawila - Sothertons

BUSINESS CATEGORIES

Best Retail under 10 Staff:

TOP VOTED:              

3 Style Clothing
LJ's Compleat Angler
Silver Salon
Dirt Cheap

WINNER: Dirt Cheap

Best Retail over 10 Staff:

TOP VOTED:              

Harvey Norman
Hogs Breath Café
Rocksalt
Star Liquor

WINNER:                     Star Liquor

Best Local Franchise:

TOP VOTED:               

Gloria Jeans
Mortgage Choice
Subway - Clinton
Subway - Goondoon

WINNER:                     Subway Gladstone

Best Not for Profit:

TOP VOTED:               

Hopelink
Koolyangarra Kindergarten
Rotary Club of Gladstone - Port Curtis    
Team RSPCA

WINNER:                     Team RSPCA

Best Wheels Auto & Marine:

TOP VOTED:               

Andersons Auto City
Coombs Mechanical
Honda Marine
Maxiparts

WINNER: Andersons Auto City

GCCI BEST IN SERVICE AWARD

Best Individual Service:

TOP VOTED:

Kellie Grother - Mortgage Choice
Liam Jones - LJ's Compleat Angler

Rachael Coleman - Star Liquor

Rex Silver - Silver Salon / Garage Barber Shop

WINNER: Rachael Coleman - Star Liquor

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BUSINESS CATEGORIES: BEN & LYNDAL

Best Health, Beauty & Wellbeing:
TOP VOTED:         Island Sands Dental
                                Mizhitch Makeup & Beauty
                                Physio Shop
                                Silver Salon

WINNER:                     Silver Salon

Best Professional Sales & Services:
TOP VOTED:           Mortgage Choice
                                   Physio Shop
                                   Sothertons
                                   Sunvalley Dental

WINNER:                     Sothertons

Best Industry, Engineering & Fabrication:
TOP VOTED:            Boyne Smelters Limited
                                    JJ Richards
                                    Onesteel
                                    Rayment Excavations

WINNER:                     Boyne Smelters Limited

Best Trades & Builders:
TOP VOTED:            AMAC Air Conditioning
                                    CCF Homes
                                    Connell Enterprises
                                    Rayment Excavations
                                    The Shed Company

WINNER:                     Connell Enterprises

Best Entertainment/Recreational Business:
TOP VOTED:            FastKARTS
                                    Honda Marine
                                    Industrie Nightclub
                                    LJ'S Compleat Angler

WINNER: LJ's Compleat Angler

SPECIALIST CATEGORIES 
Business to Watch:  

WINNER: Honda Marine

Gladstone Observer's Innovation Award:                                         

TIED WINNERS: Rayment Excavations and Boyne Smelters Limited

BEST IN BUSINESS

Business of Choice (People's Choice Award)

Winner: Garage Barber Shop

Overall 2016 Best in Business Winner

 

Winner: The Reef Hotel Motel

