FULL LIST: Are these Gladstone's kindest residents?

GENEROUS Gladstone residents will receive some of the highest accolades tonight as the winners of this year's Australia Day Awards are announced.
This year there are eight categories for the Gladstone Regional Council organised awards.
Here are all of the nominees:
Community Event or Initiative Award nominees
Friends of Bindaree Garage Sales
Gladstone LAN Group
Gladstone Relay for Life
Industries of Gladstone 20/20 Cricket Challenge
Thank you to the Rescuers
Women Connecting Women Networking Events
Community Volunteer Award nominees
Betty and Andrew Bannerman
Cancer Council Queensland Volunteer Branch
Catherine Hamilton
Discovery Coast Environment Group
Patrick Laws
Jenny Ross
Arts & Culture Award nominees
Jenny Garrett
Felicia Lloyd
Lilanthi Wild
Young Sportsperson Award nominees
Mia Bell
Sarah Chivers
Ronan McGuire
Lily Storch
Dylan Walz
Senior Sportsperson Award nominees
George de Gunst
Nicole Lowe
Sports Official Award nominees
Terry Fellows
Renate Frew
Gail Jacobsen
Stafford Sharpe
Lisa Yasso
Young Citizen of the Year nominee
Jasmine Elliott
Citizen of the Year nominees
Maxine Brushe
Jonathon Edwards
Dorothy Leech