FULL LIST: Are these Gladstone's kindest residents?

GENEROUS Gladstone residents will receive some of the highest accolades tonight as the winners of this year's Australia Day Awards are announced.

This year there are eight categories for the Gladstone Regional Council organised awards.

Here are all of the nominees:

Community Event or Initiative Award nominees

Friends of Bindaree Garage Sales

Gladstone LAN Group

Gladstone Relay for Life

Industries of Gladstone 20/20 Cricket Challenge

Thank you to the Rescuers

Women Connecting Women Networking Events

Community Volunteer Award nominees

Betty and Andrew Bannerman

Cancer Council Queensland Volunteer Branch

Catherine Hamilton

Discovery Coast Environment Group

Patrick Laws

Jenny Ross

Arts & Culture Award nominees

Jenny Garrett

Felicia Lloyd

Lilanthi Wild

Young Sportsperson Award nominees

Mia Bell

Sarah Chivers

Ronan McGuire

Lily Storch

Dylan Walz

Senior Sportsperson Award nominees

George de Gunst

Nicole Lowe

Sports Official Award nominees

Terry Fellows

Renate Frew

Gail Jacobsen

Stafford Sharpe

Lisa Yasso

Young Citizen of the Year nominee

Jasmine Elliott

Citizen of the Year nominees

Maxine Brushe

Jonathon Edwards

Dorothy Leech