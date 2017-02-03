Stressed dad charged for pushing daughter out of his home

PATIENCE GONE: A Gladstone father was at the end of his tether when he pushed his daughter, the court heard.

MOST parents with teenagers have at some point imagined the day their offspring are out the door for good.

But most don't expect it to go like this.

Gladstone Magistrates Court heard a father was at his wit's end when he literally pushed his 16-year-old daughter out the front door on December 7 last year.

She fell into the door frame and suffered minor bruises and grazing.

The father, 35, was charged over the incident and pleaded guilty in court to assault occasioning bodily harm, which police declared a domestic violence offence.

His lawyer Dave McHenry said the man, who has two other children, immediately knew his wrongdoing and waited for police to arrive.

He said his client was frustrated with his daughter, who had dropped out of school and was living between a number of homes.

The girl had "burnt bridges" with the rest of her family and her behaviour had worsened since she began seeing her boyfriend.

The final straw came when she spent the money her father gave her on alcohol and partying.

Mr McHenry said his client had asked his daughter to move out, but when she arrived to collect her belongings, she was yelling and swearing at him.

He pushed her towards the door and she fell.

Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke said he hoped the father and daughter would reconcile in the future.

"Children of that age can prove quite a challenge," Mr Clarke said.

"It's important you realise she remains your daughter."

The man was fined $1250.