Anti-terrorism bomb squad commander to hospital's new CEO

HE has worked at a military bomb disposal unit, but now Steve Williamson is ready to take on a new challenge, being the head of central Queensland hospitals.

Mr Williamson will move from the United Kingdom to Rockhampton to start his role as Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service chief executive in the new year.

CQHHS board chair Paul Bell said Mr Williamson was well suited to the position, with wide experience in health management in his home country's National Health Service.

His experience includes being the officer in command at Maritime Counter Terrorism Bomb Disposal Service in the Royal Navy from 1999 - 2001.

In that role Mr Williamson transformed the military elective service from the worst to best performing military hospital in England.

He takes over the role from interim chief executive Jo Whitehead who has been at the helm since Len Richards left the position for a move to south Australia.

"The opportunity to work with the Board and with colleagues across central Queensland in delivering essential hospital and health services and supporting services to change lives for the better for all our communities is a great privilege," he said.

Mr Williamson has led South Tyneside Foundation Trust which provides hospital and community services in the North East of England as chief executive and before that as chief operating officer, and also led the development of an innovative strategic alliance between South Tyneside and its neighbouring Foundation Trust in Sunderland to improve services to patients and residents.

"My family and I are very much looking forward to moving to Rockhampton early next year, and the welcome I had when I visited last month from staff and everyone I met was an incredibly friendly one," he said.

Mr Williamson will be the second new face in six months for the Gladstone Hospital's board, after it welcomed the Gladstone-Banana Hospital executive director Joanne Glover.