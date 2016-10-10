27°
PHOTOS: New CBD markets draws thousands of shoppers

10th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Mirna Rodriguez and Ale Munn at the Gladstone Farmers Market.
Mirna Rodriguez and Ale Munn at the Gladstone Farmers Market. Paul Braven GLA081016MARKETS

THEY say fresh is best and that motto was brought to life in Gladstone's CBD on Saturday.

The first Gladstone City Farmer's Market was held on Saturday, drawing thousands of people to Goondoon St.

Mirina Rodriguez and Ale Munn were ready to pick up the freshest fruit and vegetables they could find.

"We try to go to the markets often to find fresh vegetables," Ms Rodriguez said.

"We bring the kids too so they can play the activities," she said.

"This is the perfect day for it," she said.

The new-look CBD market is a revamp of Library Square Markets.

Gladstone City Farmer's Market is held on the first and fourth Sunday of the month.

It is another initiative from Gladstone Regional Council to revamp the city's heart.

The next market will be held on October 22.

Topics:  gladstone, gladstone region

