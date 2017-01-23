Fresh faced Gladstone models ready for catwalk stardom

MODEL bootcamp was well under way on Saturday with the new addition of 20 fresh faced models.

Runway7 director Carla Jayne Smith said it was a great day bringing the total number of models at the agency to 65.

"It was amazing, we've opened it up to seven-year-olds through to older models, but the majority are 16-years-old," Ms Smith said.

"Yesterday was a demonstration of what happens in a model agency, talking about the company and building confidence ... it just lifts them up."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Teaching models etiquette, how to walk on a catwalk, presentation skills and what models should take to future jobs are some of the topics of bootcamp.

Runway7 have also launched commercial modelling, something Ms Smith said has been bubbling away in the background.

"It's always been there sitting in the background and now our feet are firm and we're taking it to a new level," she said.

Ms Smith said offering local businesses the opportunity to use local models in advertisements and campaigns is useful for any product they wish to launch.

"It could be jam in the supermarket or a new camera lens ... we have well groomed models who are very professional, bright and can hold a conversation," she said.

Ms Smith said Runway7 will travel to Brisbane, Rockhampton or anywhere models are needed.

They also plan to do a model search road trip where they will scout for new faces across Queensland towns.