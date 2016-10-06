29°
French interest in Gladstone's US2.5b oil refinery project

Campbell Gellie
| 6th Oct 2016 1:45 PM

THE major project Casper Energy chief executive officer Duncan McKenzie was at a Gladstone conference today to speak about was the $2.5 oil refinery.

The latest:

>> 'No fifo': New $2.5b project to create 1800 Gladstone jobs

The Gladstone Oil Refinery in Targinnie would employ 200 maintenance staff and once it has been constructed have a 1800 strong workforce.

Casper Energy chief executive officer Duncan McKenzie speaking at last year's GEA conference.
Casper Energy chief executive officer Duncan McKenzie speaking at last year's GEA conference. Allen Winter


But frustratingly for Mr McKenzie this is expected to take six years after the company works its way through the "minefield of mind boggling legislation" between Federal and State Government.

He said the company had prepared an Impact Advice Statement to be handed to the government agencies "imminently" to hopefully fast track the project.

Mr McKenzie told the audience that is was only six weeks ago that representatives from French energy company Axon were in Gladstone surveying the Targinnie site.

He said the company had begun engaging with Axon to secure the equipment for the refinery.

He also said Casper had secured commercial partnerships with a company with the largest oil reserves in the world.

"This gives us security because we're not exposed to crude traders, logistics and will have an integrated supply," he said.

Northern Oil Refinery's biofuels plant to create hundreds of jobs in central Queensland according to Glenn butcher.
Northern Oil Refinery's biofuels plant to create hundreds of jobs in central Queensland according to Glenn butcher. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer Luka Kauzlaric

The concept behind the refinery would be to import crude oil, into Gladstone Oil Holdings, and refine it into diesel.

Mr McKenzie said that the business would try and reduce the number of trucks on the road transporting fuel, rather opting to transport it throughout Australia on trains.

This would allow them to tap into the biggest markets in Australia, central Queensland and Western Australia, driven by the resources industry.

The scale of the project has also grown within the past year, moving from a 63,000 barrels a day refinery to 80,000 barrels a day.

To highlight Casper's push to use local workforce he said CQG Consulting in Gladstone would help with the government approvals.

Gladstone Observer

French energy company Axon has been to Gladstone to survey the Targinnie site set to be the location for a US 2.5b oil refinery and diesel import terminal.

