Free mulch up for grabs in the Gladstone region

THERE is good news for keen gardeners, with free mulch available for public collection at the Gladstone and Agnes Water transfer stations and Benaraby Landfill.

The mulch, derived from green waste disposed of at Council waste facilities, is free to collect provided it is self-loaded.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said mulch stockpiles depleted quickly once word of their availability spread around the community.

"Council converts as much green waste as possible into mulch when the touring grinding machine is made available for its use, but there is a huge demand for it around the Gladstone Region," Councillor Burnett said.

"If people want to get their hands on the latest batch of mulch, they should do so quickly before it also disappears."

Commercial Services Committee Chair Cr PJ Sobhanian said the mulch service reflected Council's commitment to recycling and sustainable practices.

"Green waste brought to Council's waste transfer facilities via ute or standard car trailer is free to dispose of and, by mulching it, Council ensures that the material is put to use rather than occupying general waste storage past as well as helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," Cr Sobhanian said.

"Residents collecting mulch will be required to provide details to help staff to track the material should any infestation of the stock be discovered at a later time.

"The mulch is available for collection during usual opening hours at the three sites."

Residents are reminded that green waste should not be disposed of via household wheelie bins and that keeping recyclable, general and green waste separated within vehicles when disposing of items at transfer stations will save time and money.