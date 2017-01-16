31°
News

Former miner speaks out after coal mine closes

Troy Kippen
| 13th Jan 2017 8:58 PM
BIG IMPACT: The side of the Burton Mine, which lies on Burton Downs station about 400metres from the original homestead.
BIG IMPACT: The side of the Burton Mine, which lies on Burton Downs station about 400metres from the original homestead.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FORMER Burton coal mine worker is confident the mine will reopen despite being mothballed late last year.

The miner, who asked not to be named because of risk to future employment in the industry, explained he was an operator at the Peabody Energy-owned Burton mine for about a decade and believed it could reopen.

"They are sitting on a gold mine," he said.

The miner worked at the Widening Pit and said it had a lot of life left when it was mothballed in December.

He said the quality of the coal was high and there was low ash content.

But he claims that management issues became a problem in recent years, and promises were made and not kept.

"It was a very challenging pit (Burton Widening Pit) to mine," he said.

"They were also throwing money away hand over fist," the miner claimed.

"They laid a million-dollar slab to build a workshop, then just tore it up to mine under it."

Mine managers Thiess was unavailable for comment on Burton's mine operations.

The worker said employees also took a pay cut about two years ago. At that time, he said that employees were promised that when the mine closed, they would be offered work at other sites.

Miners were told in August that the mine would be mothballed, but it wasn't until December that it was closed. Miners found themselves out of work.

The promises the worker claims were made did not eventuate.

But the former miner is not angry, just disappointed at the loss of a great team on the ground.

"There were a lot of talented people working at the site, and they worked well together," he said.

"Back in the early days we had Hastings Deering and Liebherr guys on site. These guys were really good and it was run really well," he said.

Even when things got tough for the miners, he said, there was camaraderie among the workers.

"With the price of coal going up in the last eight months we thought (the mine) would get an extension on its life. I'm disappointed. It was just a good company for such a long time."

Peabody confirmed the Burton mine, which was its highest-cost Australian mine producing thermal and coking coal, had closed.

"The transition of the Burton mine in Queensland's Bowen Basin into a care, maintenance and rehabilitation phase (was completed) in December 2016 following successful completion of the Thiess contractor mining contract," a Peabody spokesman said this week.

In August, Peabody Energy's creditors approved a plan that involved a major scaling back of production at its Australian assets and the closure of its Burton mine.

The Australian reported the St Louis-based Peabody, whose huge US domestic mines make it the world's biggest private-sector coal company, had released updated earnings forecasts for the next five years showing healthy earnings from its Australian mines, which were previously expected to lose money in 2016.

Peabody said the company's thermal and coking coalmines in Queensland and NSW were expected to deliver $US225m of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and restructuring costs in 2016, The Australian report said.

This is up from predictions of a $US20m loss made in August, when Peabody delivered plans to relist after debt and low prices forced it into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April.

In a five-year plan endorsed by the creditors, Peabody said the metallurgical and thermal sectors were core business but it "anticipates a smaller but more profitable platform focused on high-quality products and/or top-tier assets to capitalise on higher growth in Asia''.

In Australia, Peabody forecasts that coal sales will decrease from 36 million tonnes in 2016 to 28 million in 2021 and it also intends to sell, suspend or divest non-strategic assets.

It also wants to restructure or mitigate take-or-pay agreements to improve cash flows.

Contact the reporter, email troy.kippen@dailymercury.com.au

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  burton coal mine mackay mining operator peabody energy

Heatwave brings shockingly high temperatures to Gladstone: BoM

Heatwave brings shockingly high temperatures to Gladstone: BoM...

IF you thought last week was hot in Gladstone, think again, because there's a heatwave on the way, bringing 36-degree days later this week.

'A big picture man': Much loved Gladstone writer passes away

Gladstone local Geoff Breslin, at the Gladstone Observer office in Goondoon Street Gladstone. Photo Jen Tybell / The Observer. lett060110-2

"Larrikin” Geoff Breslin was an avid writer, fisherman and cook...

Rio Tinto Yarwun happy to house workers locally if price is matched

SIGN HERE: Jim Baron has put together a petition to remove the Calliope camp, Homeground Villages Gladstone.

A GLADSTONE man claims the region is missing out on $30M a year.

Former miner speaks out after coal mine closes

BIG IMPACT: The side of the Burton Mine, which lies on Burton Downs station about 400metres from the original homestead.

Operator says company was 'sitting on a gold mine'

Local Partners

'A big picture man': Much loved Gladstone writer passes away

"Larrikin” Geoff Breslin was an avid writer, fisherman and cook who had an abundance of Gladstone knowledge.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Gladdy girl chops off luscious locks for charity

TRANSFORMATION: Six-year-old Klanci Daly shows off the hair she is donating to Variety's 'Wigs for Kids' program.

Gladstone girl donates hair to charity

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

Summer SUNfest kicks off

SunFest Lazer shoot-out in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens January 11, 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Tickets for SUNfest are selling fast, so get in quickly.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Will there be a Game of Thrones spin-off?

Will there be a Game of Thrones spin-off?

HBO’S original programming president has teased Game of Thrones fans by suggesting there could be a spin-off of the fantasy drama series.

  • TV

  • 16th Jan 2017 12:30 PM

Time for Gladstone to kick up their heels

Dancer Tamara Drake will be teaching the kids of Gladstone to express themselves through dance.

These dance the kids will love

Ed Sheeran's intimate gigs down under

Singer Ed Sheeran

CHART-topper playing invite-only shows in Australia next month.

Eddie McGuire's scandal-free focus and new-look Hot Seat

Eddie McGuire hosts the new Millionaire Hot Seat Super Game.

HOST wants out of the hot seat himself to focus on game show revamp.

Embattled Amber Sherlock back on TV after leaked video

Amber Sherlock seems to have brushed off the leaked video

Read Kim Kardashian's terrifying statement on robbery

“The individual with ski goggles rips out my BlackBerry phone.”

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

24 LINKS COURT, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 FORTHCOMING...

Where better than Kin Kora with the primary school around the corner from Golf Course Estate, the convenience of shops across the road and a top Golf Course for...

Modern &amp; Contemporary Abode with Heated Pool &amp; Shed

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 $579,000

If you have been waiting for the prices to come down to a very affordable level so that you could give your family a modern home to be proud of, then this...

CBD DEVELOPMENT SITE + HOLDING INCOME

22a Goondoon Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial * 1,260M2 GOONDOON ST FRONTING BLOCK * TWO FORMS OF HOLDING INCOME ... OFFERS INVITED

* 1,260M2 GOONDOON ST FRONTING BLOCK * TWO FORMS OF HOLDING INCOME - RESIDENTIAL HOUSE AND OFFICE * RIPE FOR REDEVELOPMENT - ZONED COMMERCIAL WATERFRONT...

Fantastic Investment Opportunity

Unit 16/17-19 Roseberry Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 2 1 $375,000

This opportunity represents Gladstone's best valued inner city apartment today, so you will need to act quickly to avoid the rush! The owner of this property has...

SOLID BRICK HOME - FULLY FENCED

4 Melaleuca Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This home is new to the market and is worth arranging an inspection! Not only is the property neat and tidy it currently has tenants on a lease for a few more...

Sensational Coastal Location with Lifestyle in Mind!

7 The Promenade, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 2 $389,000

If there was ever a right time to buy - now is it! This well-built home is a rare gem this close to the water! If location and lifestyle are what you and your...

Hot Price &amp; Great Value..!

Unit 2/28 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $315,000

The owners of this property have stated that they want this property sold and have priced the property accordingly, so the first to inspect this modern 139m2...

Calling all first home buyers!!

102 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 1 $215,000

This much loved; easy care home is situated on a 630m2 block with established gardens, side access, spacious outdoor entertaining area and garden shed. Inside you...

Price Reduced For Immediate Sale - Great Value!

18 Beddome Avenue, Calliope 4680

Residential Land Enjoy the peace and quiet - this is country living at its ... Offers above...

Enjoy the peace and quiet - this is country living at its best! Situated in an exclusive "Country Club Estate" and surrounded by quality homes, you can't go...

The Ideal City/Country Hectare Block - Only 3 Minutes from Gladstone

18 Ambrose Lane, Beecher 4680

Residential Land Looking for a massive block of land to build your dream home ... Offers Over...

Looking for a massive block of land to build your dream home and country escape, but only a couple of minutes from Gladstone? This 1.413ha block is just on the...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!