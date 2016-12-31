Devastating addiction takes everything from Gladstone man

A MEMBER of Gladstone's Narcotics Anonymous calls ice "the great remover" because it will take everything from you.

The man, who asked not to be named, said he was a recovering ice addict and had to spend 12 months in a rehabilitation facility on the Sunshine Coast to kick his habit.

"It's got to be a long process because the obsessive compulsory nature of addiction takes over and runs your life," he said.

"(When you're using the drug) all rational thought foes out the window.

"It clouds your judgement and destroys your friends and family."

The NA member said he had seen a "huge" increase in the amount of new members coming to NA meetings.

He said most NA members were there because of ice.

"I haven't had a good experience (with services in Gladstone) because there's nothing really here," he said.

"Mostly they try to prevent (addiction) whereas what I do is pick up the pieces after the fact.

"In my opinion mental health services have a lot to answer for because they just palm you off to the psych ward in Rockhampton."

He said services needed to focus on treating addiction, as opposed to solely dealing with mental health issues arising from drug use.

But he said he was working on a set of plans to get a rehabilitation centre based in Gladstone.

He encouraged anyone wanting help with their addiction to come to NA at St Saviours church on Auckland St every Wednesday at 7pm.