Former Gladstone man has hearing after four years in jail

Troy Russell Birthisel is in prison in the Philippines.

FORMER Gladstone man Troy Birthisel faced a Filipino court judge this week, his most recent hearing during his four years in jail.

Mr Birthisel, a father of three, is being held in Lapu Lapu City Prison in Cebu, Philippines.

He was originally charged with human trafficking after being detained at the Cebu airport in the Philippines on October 22, 2013.

"It went well,” Mr Birthisel said after his hearing on Monday.

"(The) arresting officer admitted he had no evidence at all against either of us.”

When Mr Birthisel was arrested, he said he was with seven Filipino women, bound for Singapore, one of the women was his girlfriend, Lovely Jane Modina.

Mr Birthisel said one of the officers that arrested him had tried to extort money from him at the airport and that six of the females travelling with him had been intimidated and "coerced” into making damning allegations against him.

He said the six other women were never arrested and had given sworn affidavits that support his innocence.

The charges have been changed to illegal recruitment involving sabotage.

The 47-year-old could not confirm when his next hearing would be. In December his supporters wrote to Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, pleading for intervention to allow the prisoner a speedy trial.

"I try not to have too many feelings any more about progress,” Mr Birthisel a former Toolooa State High School student told The Observer late last year.