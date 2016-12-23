Former CFMEU boss charged over alleged free work done on $1.6M home

FORMER CFMEU boss Dave Hanna will appear in court next month on secret commission charges related to free work allegedly done on his $1.6 million home in exchange for industrial peace.

The former Labor Party powerbroker, 52, was today charged with seven counts of receipt or solicitation of secret commissions by an agent, and released on watchhouse bail to appear in court on January 25.

The Courier-Mail revealed this week the Queensland Trade Union Joint Police Task Force had begun action in the Supreme Court to restrain his home at Cornubia south of Brisbane, preventing him from selling it while investigations continue.

Dave Hanna leaves watchouse 1

Police now believe he received more than $400,000 worth of free work on his home in exchange for industrial peace with construction giant Mirvac while he was secretary of the Building Labourers Federation in 2013.

Supreme Court documents allege two former Mirvac managers organised the free goods and services relating to Hanna's five-bedroom house, and the company's $8.7 million Orion shopping centre project at Springfield absorbed most of the cost.

"The subcontractors who provided the goods and services for the Cornubia house agreed to either absorb the expense themselves or … include the expense within false quotes or variation claims made out to Mirvac for its unrelated Orion PAD 2 Project," police allege in an affidavit.

Former Mirvac manager Adam Moore will also face court on secret commission charges on January 25.

When the royal commission into union corruption recommended Hanna be referred to prosecutors last year, he denied any wrongdoing and said he would "vigorously defend" himself.