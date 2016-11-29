Gladstone motorists ripped off with unfair fuel prices

GLADSTONE residents are paying more than city drivers at the fuel bowser.

Yesterday's Fair Fuel Price for Gladstone was at 120.7 cents per litre.

An investigation by Australia's consumer watchdog found petrol prices in cities Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth had decreased to 114.2 cents per litre.

"International factors continue to strongly influence the price at the bowser. A drop in refiner margins in the last quarter has helped to push prices down locally," ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.

"Despite these lower prices our message to all motorists is: continue to shop around and reward those retailers offering the best-priced fuel. This will help you, and also bring more competitive tension to the market.

"Improved price transparency from initiatives such as FuelCheck... , as well as existing apps (such as Motormouth, GasBuddy, and those of the petrol retailers), is giving motorists the ability to easily compare prices and get the best deal."