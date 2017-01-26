32°
Lifestyle

Top selling muscle car's "shocking" 2 stars in crash test

Iain Curry
| 26th Jan 2017 10:09 AM
BAD CRASH: Australia's most popular sports car last year, the Ford Mustang, has scored a dismal 2 stars in Australia's independent ANCAP crash testing
BAD CRASH: Australia's most popular sports car last year, the Ford Mustang, has scored a dismal 2 stars in Australia's independent ANCAP crash testing

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FORD'S Mustang sports car has been awarded a dismal 2 star ANCAP safety rating, raising concerns about the strong-selling car's ability to protect its occupants.

The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) Chief Executive Officer, James Goodwin, said the result was "simply shocking for such a newly designed and popular model."

We have become accustomed to most new cars scoring the maximum 5 star ANCAP safety rating, with even a 4 star award considered a failure by some manufacturers.

The last car awarded just 2 stars in an ACNAP crash test was the Chinese-imported Chery J11 small SUV, a car tested back in 2011.

OPINION: Do car buyers really care about safety ratings?

 

2016 Ford Mustang scores just 2 stars in ANCAP crash testing
2016 Ford Mustang scores just 2 stars in ANCAP crash testing


The fact the Mustang is a sports car is no excuse said Mr Goodwin. "The safety of adult occupants, child occupants and the ability to avoid a crash all form the basis of our ratings and the Mustang falls short in each of these areas. 

"There's strong consumer expectation that a new vehicle will be 5 stars and a sports car is no different - safety should never be compromised."

The result will be of concern to those who have bought the latest Ford Mustang variant - the first official right hand drive Mustangs sold in Australian Ford showrooms - which arrived late 2015.

Some 6200 Mustangs were delivered to Australian customers in 2016 alone, while the long waiting list means many buyers have the current model on order and awaiting delivery.

The Mustang was Australia's best-selling sports car of 2016 by a considerable margin, and a sales champion for the brand, being second only to the Focus in Ford's passenger car sales last year.

The Mustang's 2 star rating was given due to its poor performance in three of the four areas of assessment - Adult Occupation Protection, Child Occupant Protection and Safety Assist. 

The Mustang's worst performance was in Safety Assist - it scored 2 points out of a possible 12 - on account of it lacking the active safety features becoming commonplace on modern vehicles. The score also reflects how much stricter ANCAP has become recently in marking down cars not featuring such safety systems.

"It's disappointing speed assistance systems, lane support systems, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning and rear seat belt reminders are all missing from the Mustang," Mr Goodwin said.

Ford spokesman Martin Gunsberg told The Australian the car had done well on the US tests, even earning a five-star rating from the US equivalent of ANCAP.

"When you look at the technical report from ANCAP, it achieved a four-star result for adult occupant protection, a three-star result for child occupant protection and five stars for pedestrian protection.

"However, a two-star result in the safety assist pillar determined the overall result of a two-star rating."

Mr Gunsberg added that although the crash test dummies struck their heads on the dashboard, "there wasn't significant injuries to the dummies".

 

2016 Ford Mustang scores just 2 stars in ANCAP crash testing
2016 Ford Mustang scores just 2 stars in ANCAP crash testing

In the crash testing - performed on the Ford Mustang GT V8 Fastback model - concern was raised with the full width frontal test showing a risk of serious head, chest and leg injury for the rear passenger.

ANCAP also reported there was insufficient inflation of both the driver and front passenger airbags in the frontal offset test which allowed the driver's head to contact the steering wheel and the passenger's head to contact the dashboard.

Also of concern was the driver's door opening in the pole test, while ANCAP said the whiplash protection for rear-end collisions was marginal.

Mr Goodwin said he "would encourage Ford to swiftly introduce design and production changes to improve its safety performance."

The 2018 model year Ford Mustang was revealed last week featuring active safety systems such as autonomous emergency braking and lane-keep assist; inclusions which should improve the crash test result of future models.

Read Ford's full statement below:

BEST-SELLER: The Ford Mustang was the best-selling sports car in Australia in 2016 by some margin.
BEST-SELLER: The Ford Mustang was the best-selling sports car in Australia in 2016 by some margin.

 

Official statement from Ford Australia:

We are disappointed by the Ford Mustang Euro NCAP rating.

Mustang is a safe vehicle meeting, or exceeding, all applicable safety standards globally.

Mustang's safety credentials are further demonstrated by the five-star NHTSA NCAP rating awarded in the US as well as a 'good' IIHS rating.

Customers can continue to enjoy their Mustang knowing that it features advanced safety features and a structure designed to manage crash energy under a variety of crash modes.

The overall Euro NCAP rating is based on four pillars, with a very strong focus on family car safety characteristics and specific safety assist features, which are usually not part of the standard equipment of cars in the Mustang category.

Mustang delivered a four-star result for the front occupants and a five-star result for pedestrian safety. 

However, the two-star result in the Active Safety Assist pillar determined the overall result of a two-star rating.

Ford is committed to continued improvement in vehicle safety, and the 2018 Mustang in Australia will be equipped with driver assistance features such as AEB and Lane Keeping Aid.

Ford currently has 11 vehicles with a five-star rating according to Euro NCAP in its current portfolio.

In Australia, these include the Mondeo, Focus, Fiesta, Transit, EcoSport, Everest and the Ranger, which was the first pick-up to score a five-star ANCAP rating.

More recently, the Ford Escape was the first vehicle to be awarded a five-star ANCAP rating in 2017.

Topics:  2 stars ancap cars news crash test editors picks ford mustang motoring

Just In

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Council reveals 3 major issues for region as focus for 2017

Council reveals 3 major issues for region as focus for 2017

COUNCIL will focus on three "major" issues for the region, according to its annual corporate plan.

Heads to roll over uni's handling of rape charge

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Centre academic adviser Douglas Steele.

EXTERNAL investigators will next week start probing why a rapist was allowed to...

12 emergency jobs ambos were called to overnight

A four vehicle crash on Fingerboard Rd 5km from Miriam Vale has left an elderly man with minor head lacerations.

SOME crack edopen a stubbie this morning, others awoke in hospital"

Top selling muscle car's "shocking" 2 stars in crash test

BAD CRASH: Australia's most popular sports car last year, the Ford Mustang, has scored a dismal 2 stars in Australia's independent ANCAP crash testing

ANCAP test sees sports car fall short in key safety areas

Local Partners

Austraila Day: What's open and trading hours in Gladstone

IT'S the Australia Day public holiday tomorrow, but there are still some stores and supermarkets open. Here's your guide to what's open and trading hours.

40% learner drivers fail test in Gladstone, worst in CQ

Learner drivers will have to take new tests designed to highlight potentially fatal traffic hazards, Monday, June 22, 2015. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle

Gladstone learner driver test pass rates are the lowest in CQ.

ULTIMATE GUIDE: Where to celebrate Australia Day in Gladstone

Australia day at the Gladstone marina 2016. Kane Pjevac, 4. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

FREE Australia Day events

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich.

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

The reality shows battling for your remote

My Kitchen Rules, Married At First Sight and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will all compete for a slice of the ratings pie from Monday. From left, Pete Evans, John Aiken and Chris Brown.

Big guns come out blazing as channels face off for ratings war.

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was the first major sitcom to portray a single, independent working woman as a lead.

THE beloved sitcom star has passed away

Flume, Amy Shark tipped to battle for Hottest 100 glory

Flume's Never Be Like You is a favourite to take out the top spot.

Triple J's annual music poll received a record number of votes.

What's on the big screen this week

James McAvoy in a scene from the movie Split.

THRILLER master M Night Shyamalan is back in top form with Split.

Who's going into the jungle this year?

Chris Brown and Julia Morris host the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

THE celebrity names on everyone's lips ahead of I'm a Celeb debut.

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

CBD LOCATION........TRANQUIL.....HARBOUR VIEWS......

205 Goondoon Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Situated in the heart of the CBD this magnificent Queenslander style executive home comes complete with harbour views right around to the Mt Larcom range, being...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!!!

5 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

Duplex 4 2 3 $249,000

Secure this inner city duplex at a very affordable price today! There is plenty of potential in this property and each unit is currently leased for $150p/week.

Looking For A Large Family Home At An Affordable Price..?

8 Mercedes Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 3 5 $429,000

If you are tired of looking at all the modern homes on the market and just can't find a home that offers you the size, views, quality construction and great...

The Perfect Investment for your Future

60 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $180,000

As the market bottoms out now is the time to set yourself up for the next boom in Gladstone! This is the perfect starting block for your property portfolio with...

THIS IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!

12 Luton Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

This solid brick home is centrally located in the ever popular Telina, close to schools and shops. Featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2 with built-in-robes and the...

Now Is The Time To Secure Inner CBD Units!

Unit 2/83-85 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $129,000

There has never been a better time to secure an Inner Gladstone C.B.D. Unit over the past decade then now. Stop paying rent and get into your own property now and...

QUALITY APPOINTED NEW HOME, IN NATURAL, QUIET SURROUNDINGS

5 Phelps Circuit, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $398,000

We are pleased to present for your consideration, 5 Phelps Court, in Kirkwood. This well-appointed home is fitted out with the many small touches that make living...

Superb Modern Duplex Equals Low Maintenance Lifestyle

1/11 SUN COURT, Calliope 4680

Duplex 3 2 2 $275,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to the market this outstanding modern duplex. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, single lock up garage plus single undercover...

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Enjoy a touch of the exotic

Luxury Noosa penthouse enjoys views, privacy

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!