29°
News

Flying objects, UFOs spotted overnight across Australia

Tegan Annett
| 27th Sep 2016 3:36 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE residents were not the only people looking to the sky in wander of what was going on above.

Independent UFO researcher Kay McCullock has heard of at least two other strange happenings in Australia's sky on Monday night and this morning.

>> EXPERT: Last night's asteroid could be the first in a group

Today she has taken phone calls from Woodford and Melbourne, where residents reported seeing a bright flashing light or a meteor.

At the Sunshine Coast a flying object was seen at 2am today too, Wappa Falls Observatory owner Owen Bennedick said.

Ms McCullock said she suspected the Melbourne sighting was a UFO and what was seen in Woodford was a meteorite.

 

"The same or more than one was seen as far as Woodford Qld. Witness said may have possibly crashed into ground. Im finding more intel on this now," she wrote on her Facebook page.

"The one in Melbourne looks a little different, it looks closer to an anomaly or UFO.

"The other sightings have been either space junk or meteorites."

"Meteors and space junk don't do a curve back into the sky," she said, explaining why the Victoria sighting was a UFO.

"They come in at a particular angle and trajectory," she said.

>> LISTEN: 'Fireball meteor' near Gladstone 'larger than usual'

>> WATCH: 'Boom': Gladstone a 'hot spot' for meteors

Ms McCullock wasn't surprised at the sky activity in central and southern Queensland last night, describing the areas as "hot spots".

"They are hot spots for people seeing UFOs and other high strangeness, weird things," she said.

"Some places can be hotspots because of their Indigenous connection, the land geography and if there's a lot of power plants and mining," she said.

"The industry in Gladstone could have a big effect on that too," she said.

The Bathurst Observatory Research Facility has meteors on display at its museum that were found in the Gladstone.

"Long before European settlement, an iron meteorite has fallen in the area," a spokesperson said.

"Gold prospectors with metal detectors regularly find small iron meteorites while looking for gold.

"The largest Gladstone iron was found in 1940 weighing about 24kg," a spokesperson said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone region, meteor, space

'Asteroid' that lit up sky, crashed 'travels in groups'

'Asteroid' that lit up sky, crashed 'travels in groups'

THE 'HOT near-Earth asteroid' that crashed near Gladstone travels in group, and a second one has already fallen, an expert says.

'Biggest meteor in years' crashes near Gladstone

FIREBALL: The Orionid meteor shower will provide a light show later this month. Photo: contributed

“This sounds like a big one, first in several years."

Granddad tells of granddaughter's horror abduction ordeal

GLADSTONE grandfather recounts how he was woken by the screams.

WATCH: Burning object crashes near Gladstone, lights up sky

A meteorite may have been spotted crashing to earth this evening.

SPECULATION rife that a meteorite is soaring across Gladstone's sky.

Local Partners

Asher has lost 20kg and it's all because he loves to socialise

Gladstone man decides to start getting fit because he is sick of losing his breath at the top of the stairs

72 HOURS of things to do in the Gladstone region

Don Green in the teams butcher blocks at the Calliope Rodeo on Saturday. Photo Campbell Gellie / The Observer

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Family fights to stop more deaths from rare disease

A charity gold day will be held in honour of Camiras Paul McMahon who died of amyloidosis on November 4 last year.Photo: Contributed

The life-threatening condition you've probably never heard of

Latest deals and offers

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

Why Chris Hemsworth was spotted wearing nail polish

RED CARPET: Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the typical unpolished but well-natured Aussie bloke?

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

Testament's new album is a concept album

ROME, ITALY- JULY 27, 2016: Testament photographed at The Roman Collisseium in Rome, Italy on July 27,2016. Gene Ambo

Testament to release new album

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

The baby from Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

PREVIEW: Luke Cage origin story is a strong addition to MCU

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage.

MIKE Colter stars as latest Marvel superhero to get his own series.

Kate goes down fighting in heated Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Kate Campbell.

YOGA teacher's 'good guys' alliance fails to get off the ground.

Emily Blunt's (almost) singing career

Emily Blunt nearly became the British Britney Spears.

IT&#39;S ALL ABOUT LOCATION...IMPRESSIVE SIZE...COMMITTED SELLER

5/5 Pacific Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 2 $179,000

A huge opportunity presents to purchase this well designed 2 level townhouse positioned in a superb location in Kin Kora. You'll be impressed with the sheer...

CENTRAL LOCATION AT BARGAIN PRICE

1/17 Central Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $129,000

Perfectly located within walking distance to the beautiful East Shores, the stunning Gladstone Marina and the Business centre, where else would you find this neat...

COULD THIS BE YOUR NEXT HOME??

28 Aspland Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $145,000

Tucked away in Clinton, close to Airport and a short distance to schools, local shopping and Harvey Rd Tavern is this little gem. Ideal for the first home buyer...

Ideal Location with Solid Returns!

Unit 1-5/17 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 10 5 5 $450,000

This unit complex comprises 5 x 2 bed, 1 bath units with an excellent return and no body corp fees - it's better than money in the bank! With appealing street...

WOW - PRICE REDUCED TO SELL NOW!

3 Saxonvale Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

LOOKING FOR A SOLID HOME AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE, LOOK NO FURTHER Four spacious bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans, Air conditioning and ensuite to main...

Large block, side access, and a premiere position!

8 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $359,000

The owners of this gem are motivated and ready to sell! This contemporary family home is the perfect place to start your real estate journey or would make a solid...

Lakeside Living At An Affordable Price

10 Weatherly Court, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $220,000

Have you ever dreamt of living beside a lake and sitting out the back of your home and listening to all the different birdlife playing and singing at your back...

This Is The Opportunity Of A Lifetime..!

91 Meyer Road, O'Connell 4680

House 8 4 9 Offers Above...

If you like the finer things in life and have been looking for a first class property on several hectares of land and within only a few minutes from the Gladstone...

PRICE SLASHED - MUST BE SOLD!

4 Carnegie Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 2 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Motivated sellers seeks quickl sale - ACT NOW! You couldn't build for this price, so if you're in the market for a near new home make sure this property is at the...

Spacious family home awaits its new owners!

30 Lomandra Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 Auction

Boasting spacious living rooms, low maintenance yard and large bedrooms, this value-plus residence should be inspected quickly! This lowset, low maintenance...

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

'Flex muscles': Gladstone suburb drops $120K

BUYERS are scooping unprecedented deals by “flexing their muscles at the table”

Few bright lights for property after mining downturn

The Gladstone Regional Council wants associated LNG companies like Bechtel to be apart of the EIS housing accommodation strategy from the outset of the projects and not mid-way through.

Tannum Sands continues to write its own property success story

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Market opens as Gladstone sellers drop prices to force sale

VENDORS are dropping the price on houses to force a sale.